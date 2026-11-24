Plenty of the season remains for the Rams and Packers to close the gap on their division leaders, but there is a wild-card undertone to Wednesday night's Thanksgiving Eve matchup in Los Angeles.

The Rams (6-4) and Packers (6-4) are pushing for playoff spots in competitive divisions, but their postseason positions become more precarious if either team suffers a fifth loss in this prime-time showdown.

"We definitely feel the urgency," Packers wide receiver Christian Watson said. "Every game is just as important to me as a player. We're definitely feeling the urgency. At the end of the day, the urgency is definitely there. We know what's at stake. We know the opportunity we have in front of us. We've just got to take care of it."

The Packers could have most of their roster available, although running back Josh Jacobs is not expected to play. Pass rusher Micah Parsons moved closer to his 2026 season debut with back-to-back practices Sunday and Monday. Jacobs and Parsons were among nine Green Bay players listed as limited participants Monday.

Green Bay let an opportunity slip away in its last game, dropping a 30-10 decision to the Vikings on Nov. 15 before having a bye last week. The Packers enter Wednesday's game in last place in the NFC North but will face the Bears and Lions again before the season ends. Chicago and Detroit were tied at 8-2 entering Thursday's head-to-head matchup.

Parsons believes he is returning at the right time to make a difference.

"That's what I'm excited for," he said. "I came back for the greatest time of football, and that's November football and December football. Let the show begin."

The Rams return from their bye week riding a four-game winning streak. Although they are not yet at full strength, the Rams are getting healthier on defense. Since an overtime loss at Buffalo in Week 5, Los Angeles has not allowed more than 21 points and has held its past three opponents to a combined 28.

Whether the Rams can continue rolling might depend on the matchup. It's not one Sean McVay and the Rams have had go their way. Friends and former roommates, McVay and Packers coach Matt LaFleur have a long history, but McVay has a 0-5 record against his former assistant.

Perhaps a silver lining for the Rams is that Jonathan Gannon is now Green Bay's defensive coordinator. McVay went 5-1 against Arizona when Gannon was the Cardinals' head coach.

Green Bay ranks near the bottom of the NFL in rushing attempts per game, and weekly changes along the offensive line have hindered continuity. The Packers aren't expecting Jacobs to play this week, and most of the right side of the offensive line remains uncertain because of injuries.

This week, that means essentially drawing blockers' names out of a hat to contend with All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett and the Rams' defensive front.

Garrett (knee), offensive linemen Coleman Shelton (hamstring) and Steve Avila (hamstring) and tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring) did not practice Monday.