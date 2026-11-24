Adrian Peterson, Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowski headline the list of first-time eligible players that advanced in the voting process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2027.

The Hall announced Tuesday that 52 total ex-players -- 30 on offense, 22 on defense -- have moved onto the next stage. The nominee list will be reduced to 25 when selectors go to submit their next ballots, with those results announced in roughly two weeks.

From there, the Hall's selection committee will continue to trim the list from 15 candidates -- 13 former players, one coach and one contributor -- down to 10 and then seven. Selectors can submit a final vote for six of seven. Candidates must receive 80% approval to be elected.

The Class of 2027 will be announced in February in Los Angeles and enshrined in August in Canton, Ohio.

Peterson was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection who played for seven teams, most notably the Minnesota Vikings. He won league MVP in 2012 after rushing for 2,097 yards, just eight shy of the single-season record.

Roethlisberger was a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowl selection across 18 seasons as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gronkowski, tight end for the Patriots dynasty teams, was selected to the Pro Bowl five times and named first-team All-Pro four times in 11 seasons. He also won the Super Bowl four times.

The other offensive player nominees include: quarterbacks Ken Anderson and Eli Manning; running backs Shaun Alexander, Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Fred Taylor and Ricky Watters; wide receivers/tight ends Anquan Boldin, Antonio Brown, Torry Holt, Billy Johnson, Steve Smith Sr., Otis Taylor, Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne and Jason Witten; and linemen Willie Anderson, Lomas Brown, Jahri Evans, Joe Jacoby, Nick Mangold, Logan Mankins, Maurkice Pouncey, Richmond Webb, Steve Wisniewski and Marshal Yanda.

The defensive player nominees include: linemen John Abraham, Geno Atkins, L.C. Greenwood, Jim Marshall, Robert Mathis, Haloti Ngata, Vince Wilfork and Kevin Williams; linebackers Maxie Baughan, London Fletcher, James Harrison, Karl Mecklenburg, Tommy Nobis and Terrell Suggs; and defensive backs Rodney Harrison, Lester Hayes, Albert Lewis, Eddie Meador, Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas III, Everson Walls and Darren Woodson.