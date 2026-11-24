Texas and rival Texas A&M square off Friday in College Station in a Southeastern Conference clash between Lone Star State rivals on opposite ends of the standings.

History suggests records are worth less than last week's game program when it comes to this rivalry.

The Longhorns (9-2, 6-2 SEC) are riding high after responding to a midseason hiccup. Texas carries a five-game winning streak into the rivalry game and is projected to have already garnered a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second time in the past three seasons. There is more on the line for the Longhorns. They have a chance to play Georgia in the final SEC Championship game depending on how the rest of the weekend shakes out.

While Texas was surging, the Aggies (4-7, 1-7) lost four in a row, benched starting quarterback Marcel Reed and are not producing points. The Aggies scored nine points or fewer in five of their last six conference outings.

But there's plenty on the line between the teams as the programs face each other for the 121st time since 1984. Texas owns a 78-37-5 edge over the Aggies and have won both the meetings since the Longhorns joined A&M in the SEC in 2024.

"Everyone who grows up in this state is either at this school or the other one," Texas linebacker Justin Cryer said. "You respect the rivalry, you respect the history of the rivalry by preparing the right way and showing up and giving it your best. You don't slack off because of whatever their past record has been."

Texas heads to the Brazos Valley after walloping Arkansas, 45-3, at home on Saturday. Arch Manning passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score in the win. Emmett Mosley V caught eight of his throws for 106 yards.

The Longhorns understand what's in front of them and don't want to lose the momentum built over the past month and a half. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday that his team is focused on beating the Aggies and shutting out the outside noise.

"We tried to remain consistent with that one week at a time because, you know, they're human," Sarkisian explained. "They have phones. They can get on X or any other social media platform. They'll be ready to play."

Texas A&M started the season ranked in the top 10 and have nosedived and will miss the postseason for the first time since 2022 and just the second time since 2007. The Aggies head home for their season finale after a 28-7 loss at Oklahoma in which they gained just 185 yards in quarterback Brady Hart's first start of the season.

Hart went 8-for-20 for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the loss and Mario Craver caught four passes for 78 yards. Texas A&M coach Mike Elko refused to name his starting quarterback on Monday.

"We will continue to try and explore and attempt everything that we can to give ourselves what we think is the best chance to win," Elko said. "And we certainly have kicked around everything that is possible. We'll continue to do so. And we will go with whoever we think gives us the best chance to win Friday night."