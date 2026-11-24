It's a simple task for No. 2 Utah on Friday night.

Beat visiting West Virginia in Salt Lake City and the Utes would all but assure themselves of a College Football Playoff berth, even if they were to lose in the Big 12 Conference championship game on Dec. 4.

Utah (11-0, 8-0 Big 12) is the only unbeaten team in the FBS following Saturday night's 38-17 win at TCU. The Utes scored three touchdowns in the final six minutes to earn their 17th consecutive victory dating to last season, moving within one win of the program record.

First-year coach Morgan Scalley is excited about his team's accomplishments but warns there's plenty of work left.

"Making the Big 12 championship is awesome but winning it is even more awesome," he said. "We've got stuff to clean up, we've got things to do and we got West Virginia first, so we're going to focus on that."

One concern for the Utes is the health of running back Wayshawn Parker, who has battled a bruised heel since the Nov. 7 game against BYU. He carried the ball once in each of the past two games before leaving.

Parker increased his practice workload last week but was unable to play beyond the opening series against TCU. Scalley said Parker did not worsen the existing injury.

"It happened that in his warmup, he felt a different type of pain," Scalley said. "He didn't worsen the issue, so that's good. We just did not -- at that point -- want to do anything that would keep him from further football this season."

Parker has rushed for 765 yards and nine touchdowns, taking pressure off Heisman Trophy candidate Devon Dampier. Without Parker on Saturday night, Dampier still threw for 278 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, two of them in the last three minutes.

While Utah seeks a perfect regular season, West Virginia (5-6, 2-6) takes its fourth and final crack at a sixth win that would make it bowl eligible. The Mountaineers are coming off a 34-31 home loss Saturday against No. 20 Houston.

West Virginia led 31-24 after three quarters but was held scoreless in the fourth. Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. exited with 4:31 remaining, and the Mountaineers gained just 2 yards on five plays with backup Scotty Fox Jr. in the game.

"Offensively, we sometimes hit a little wall," said Mountaineers coach Rich Rodriguez. "Got to kind of fight through that."

Hawkins is questionable for Friday after aggravating an ankle injury against Houston. He has passed for 2,258 yards and rushed for 1,055, becoming the first player in program history to reach 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in the same season..

If Hawkins can play, he and Cam Cook (1,215 rushing yards) will test a Utah defense that leads the Big 12 by allowing 103.8 rushing yards per game but surrendered two second-half touchdown runs against TCU.

West Virginia also must contend with Dampier, who has thrown for 2,535 yards and 24 touchdowns this season. The Mountaineers have surrendered 24 touchdown passes and an average of 302.3 passing yards per game.