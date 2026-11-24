Wisconsin hopes to reverse its recent struggles against visiting Minnesota in the annual battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe on Friday night in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) is coming off a dominant 42-10 road win at Purdue, but the Badgers have not won consecutive games since a four-game streak from Sept. 12 to Oct. 3. Reports of coach Luke Fickell's job security fluctuate with the week-to-week inconsistency.

Minnesota (6-5, 4-4) edged Northwestern 20-17 on Luke Drzewiecki's 44-yard field goal on the final play to snap a three-game losing streak and become bowl-eligible for the eighth time in coach P.J. Fleck's 10 seasons.

In a rivalry that dates to 1890, Minnesota has won four of the last five meetings to take a 64-63-8 series lead. But the Badgers are 5-0 at home this season, while the Gophers are 1-3 on the road.

"If you look at the last 12 games, I think only one time has the team that hasn't won the rushing battle not won the game," Fickell said of the rivalry.

The Badgers rushed for a season-high 381 yards against Purdue, at 7.5 per carry. Quarterback Colton Joseph celebrated his return to the starting lineup by rushing for 187 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass on a reverse.

Joseph started the first eight games before he was benched in favor of true freshman Ryan Hopkins for the next two. He got a second chance after Hopkins was injured Nov. 14.

"We're not going to make any declarations right this minute, but there's no doubt, obviously, that what Colton did last week was impressive," Fickell said.

Joseph has passed for 1,482 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also is the leading rusher with 558 yards and six touchdowns.

Fickell is 24-25 at Wisconsin, but the Badgers have not been to a bowl game since his first season in 2023. According to published reports, if Fickell is fired on Dec. 1, the buyout would be roughly $21.3 million.

Minnesota QB Drake Lindsey has thrown for 2,206 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Javon Tracy is his top receiving target with 59 catches for 568 yards and three scores. TJ Thomas leads the Gophers in rushing at 472 yards (5.8 yards per carry). Darius Taylor has rushed for 403 yards with six scores.

The Gophers are 7-0 in bowl games under Fleck.

"I think we've obsessed about just the 12 (College Football Playoff teams) and that's it," Fleck said Monday. "They're still student-athletes, it's still college football, there's still a ton of bowl games. Bowl games matter a ton in this program for the development of our players and the celebration of our players."