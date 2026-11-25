San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will not participate in practice on Wednesday as he nurses an ankle injury, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced.

Shanahan said the injury is not a high-ankle sprain and that Purdy is considered day-to-day for the 49ers (9-1), who will host the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Sunday.

Purdy sustained the injury during the second quarter of San Francisco's 35-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday night in Mexico City. He completed 21 of 26 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

Purdy, 26, has completed 71.0% of his passes for 2,624 with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games (all starts) this season.

Mac Jones would get the call should Purdy be unable to play against the Seahawks. He has relieved Purdy in three games this season.