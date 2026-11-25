Anthony Richardson is getting a second chance to make a good first impression with the Indianapolis Colts.

The release of starting quarterback Daniel Jones on Nov. 20 after the team's 26-3 loss in Houston has thrust Richardson into another opportunity to prove he can be a starter in the NFL.

Richardson will make his first start since 2024 on Sunday when Indianapolis hosts the NFC East-leading New York Giants.

"I'm blessed and I'm grateful for the chance to show what I can do," Richardson said. "I'm going to go out there and have fun. I've just been going out every practice, repping the offense and trying to get better every day."

It was hard to see Richardson getting this chance at this time last year. Jones played so well that the Colts signed him to an $88 million extension in March -- months after a torn Achilles tendon ended his season.

Richardson sustained an orbital fracture in October 2025, so he wasn't available to help rescue a season that went south as Jones was sidelined.

But the Colts (3-8) are in teardown mode, having dealt stalwarts like Quenton Nelson, Josh Downs and DeForest Buckner. Releasing Jones leaves the Colts with $35.2 million in dead money.

So Indianapolis is betting on Richardson, who still has Jonathan Taylor to run the ball but doesn't really have a No. 1 receiver to catch it. However, he talked Wednesday like a man who's ready for the chance.

"I've waited for the opportunity and it finally got here," he said. "It's up to me to be ready for the opportunity and do what I'm supposed to do."

While Richardson looks to cash in his second chance, New York (6-3-1) aims to maintain its surprising division lead. The Giants are coming off a 23-18 home win last week over Jacksonville that kept them ahead of Dallas.

It was New York's first win over a team with a winning record this season. The Giants gained just 238 total yards.

On paper, New York should have a chance to move the ball with more consistency this week. Indianapolis ranks 29th in the NFL against the run, so the Giants are likely to lean on Cam Skattebo in the running game.

"They play super fundamentally sound," said quarterback J.J. McCarthy of the Indianapolis defense. "They play super hard. It's going to be a great test for our offense."

McCarthy, the Giants' third starting quarterback of the year, could benefit from some early success by Skattebo. If the Colts start loading the box to stop the run, he could hit some big plays downfield to Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely, who have combined for 121 catches.

Likely (groin) was limited Wednesday. Abdul Carter (ankle/calf), who had two sacks against Jacksonville, did not practice, but Giants coach John Harbaugh said he expects Carter to play Sunday.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf) and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion) were both listed as full participants Wednesday.