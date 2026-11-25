The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the 21-day practice window for wide receiver Jalen McMillan and linebacker Christian Rozeboom on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers have three weeks to activate McMillan and/or Rozeboom from injured reserve or shut them down for the season.

McMillan re-injured his left knee during the Buccaneers' 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 27. He initially sustained the injury over the summer.

McMillan, 24, did not record a catch in two games this season for Tampa Bay.

He made a big impact during his rookie season in 2024 after fellow wideout Chris Godwin was lost for the campaign in October. McMillan had seven touchdown receptions in the final five games that year and totaled 37 catches for 461 yards and eight TDs in 13 games (12 starts).

McMillan played in only four games last season after injuring his neck while making a catch in a preseason game.

He has totaled 49 receptions for 639 yards and eight touchdowns in 19 career games (14 starts) since being selected by the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Washington.

Rozeboom, 29, has missed the team's last five games with a finger injury. He has 11 tackles in five games (two starts) this season.

He has 358 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions in 81 career games (33 starts) with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers and Buccaneers.

Also on Wednesday, the Bucs signed cornerback Brandon Johnson to the practice squad and released practice squad quarterback Cooper Rush.