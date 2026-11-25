BYU faces a must-win situation when it hosts Cincinnati in Provo, Utah, on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 10 Cougars (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) need a victory to stay in the mix for a College Football Playoff bid. It also leaves the door open for a rematch with Utah in the Big 12 championship game if Texas Tech loses to TCU on Thursday.

BYU nearly saw its CFP hopes dashed last Saturday after allowing Kansas to erase a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and force overtime. The Cougars eventually prevailed 31-29 in triple overtime to earn the program's first win over the Jayhawks.

LJ Martin gave BYU's offense enough of a boost to overcome Kansas' tough defense. Martin piled up 127 yards and a touchdown on a season-high 25 carries after missing four games earlier this season with an ankle injury and being limited in two others.

"It was good to see LJ back to his old self," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said.

Martin could be playing in his final home game for the Cougars. He nearly opted for the NFL Draft last season after winning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors and is projected to be a middle-round pick in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft.

If he chooses to do so, Martin can return for a fifth season in 2027. But he appears to be leaning toward pursuing a pro career instead.

"Yeah, this is probably my last time," Martin said. "I played four years here, had a lot of fun. Had a lot of great times. We'll just see how things go. Just excited for the game Saturday. Haven't really thought about it or anything. Just trying to go out there, focus on Saturday, just have a great game, and we'll see where that goes."

For the Bearcats (6-5, 3-5), beating BYU would clinch a winning record for a second straight season while ending the Cougars' playoff push.

Pulling the upset will be challenging for Cincinnati. The Bearcats are winless in true road games this season and have never beaten BYU. The Cougars won all four previous games in the series.

"There's going to be a lot of emotion. You think about Senior Day, and then they're trying to get in the playoffs," Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield said. "And it's already a difficult place to play anyway. They got a packed-out stadium, and you're flying across the country to play, and we know how challenging it is."

The Bearcats are already assured of going to a bowl game after beating Colorado 35-28. It was just their second win in seven games following a 4-0 start.

Cole Tabb powered the Cincinnati offense with another standout performance. Tabb shared Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors with Utah quarterback Devon Dampier after totaling 230 scrimmage yards (120 rushing, 110 receiving) and four total touchdowns. Along the way, he became the first player in school history to finish with at least 100 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in the same game.