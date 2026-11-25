Eastern Michigan parted ways with head football coach Chris Creighton on Wednesday after 13 seasons.

The Eagles finished this season with a 5-7 record (4-4 Mid-American Conference), missing a bowl game for the third straight year.

Creighton, 57, compiled a 66-90 record since taking over at Eastern Michigan in 2014, including 1-5 in bowl games.

"Chris has given 13 years of dedicated service to Eastern Michigan University, and we are grateful for the time, energy, and commitment he has invested in our football program," athletic director Scott Wetherbee said.

"His teams represented this University with pride, both in the community and in the classroom, and he helped lead our program through several significant milestones. We appreciate the relationships he built with our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, and we wish Chris and his family nothing but the best."

Creighton previously coached at Drake (2008-13), Wabash (2001-07) and Ottawa (1997-2000) before leading the Eagles.

"After thoughtful conversations, Chris and I mutually agreed that now is the right time for a new direction for Eastern Michigan football," Wetherbee added.

"Our expectations for this program remain high, and our commitment to competing for Mid-American Conference championships will continue to guide us. Our immediate focus is supporting our student-athletes through this transition and identifying a leader who will position Eastern Michigan football for sustained success. We will begin a national search immediately for the next head coach in program history."

Creighton's tenure ended with a 17-12 home victory Tuesday night against Kent State in Ypsilanti, Mich.

Eastern Michigan's best season under Creighton was in 2022, when the Eagles capped a 9-4 season with a victory in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the school's first bowl win since the 1987 season.