Crosstown rivals No. 15 Southern California and No. 9 UCLA meet Saturday in Pasadena, Calif., with both playing for potential spots in the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff.

Although UCLA (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) had its hope of an undefeated regular season dashed last week in an 18-16, triple-overtime loss at Michigan, the Bruins have the simplest formula of any remaining contender for the Dec. 5 league title game. A win Saturday sends them to Indianapolis.

UCLA may have to secure its program-record 11th win without quarterback Ty Dieffenbach.

Dieffenbach, the Bruins starter since relieving an injured Nico Iamaleava on Oct. 10 at Oregon, sustained a hip injury on the first play of the first overtime against Michigan. Madden Iamaleava closed out last week's loss and would be the starter if Dieffenbach is unavailable.

"He looked good," UCLA head coach Bob Chesney said of Madden Iamaleava's performance in practice on Tuesday. "(He is) understanding where he's got to go with the ball, and (is) understanding the full complement of how the offense works."

Chesney said Iamaleava's "amount of reps will almost double" during practice as the quarterback works out with the first string.

The younger Iamaleava struggled in his limited snaps against Michigan, ending an all-around difficult game for the UCLA offense. The Bruins did not reach the end zone until the final minute of regulation, scoring on a jump pass from Anthony Woods out of the Wildcat formation to Brayden Loftin.

A UCLA defense that ranks tied for eighth nationally, allowing just 14.5 points per game, extended its streak of holding opponents to 20 points or fewer, however. The Bruins have thrived forcing an FBS-best 31 turnovers, which includes five interceptions from Scooter Jackson.

USC (8-3, 5-3) has committed only 12 turnovers, but giveaways loomed large in all three of the Trojans' losses. They are minus-5 in turnover margin in defeats against Oregon, Wisconsin and a Nov. 14 setback at Indiana in which quarterback Jayden Maiava threw three interceptions.

Maiava bounced back last week in a 35-21 win over Maryland, throwing a pair of touchdowns to Trent Mosley. USC scored 22 points in a deluge lasting a little more than five minutes of game time, running away from the Terrapins and keeping the Trojans' hopes of reaching the program's first College Football Playoff alive.

USC climbed to No. 15 in Tuesday's Playoff rankings reveal. The Trojans also have an outside chance of qualifying for the Big Ten championship game.

USC needs to win Saturday, then rely on one of any assortment of scenarios that all include Indiana losing to Purdue, Oregon losing to Washington and Iowa losing to Nebraska.

Along with mutual postseason stakes, Saturday also marks the highest ranking for both teams coming into the series since 2005. USC was ranked No. 1 in that meeting, while UCLA came in ranked No. 11.

"It's going to be a heated, edgy game. These rivalry games always are," Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday. "Especially with both teams obviously having a lot to play for right now."