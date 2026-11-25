Indiana's Curt Cignetti is the highest-paid college football coach in 2026, averaging $13.2 million a year before bonuses, according to Sportico. Georgia's Kirby Smart and LSU's Lane Kiffin are next at $13 million each. Seven coaches average at least $12 million.

Updated for the 2026 season.

Highest-paid college football coaches in 2026

Rank Coach School Average per year Contract 1 Curt Cignetti Indiana $13.2 million Eight years, $105.6 million, through 2033 T-2 Kirby Smart Georgia $13 million 10 years, $130 million, through 2033 T-2 Lane Kiffin LSU $13 million Seven years, $91 million T-4 Ryan Day Ohio State $12.5 million Seven years, $87.5 million T-4 Kalen DeBoer Alabama $12.5 million Through 2033 T-6 Marcus Freeman Notre Dame $12 million (estimate) New deal in December 2025 T-6 Mario Cristobal Miami $12 million (estimate) Reworked after the 2025 season 8 Matt Rhule Nebraska $11.79 million Through 2032 9 Mike Elko Texas A&M $11.65 million Six years, $70 million 10 Steve Sarkisian Texas $11.55 million Raise in February 2025 11 Dabo Swinney Clemson $11.5 million 10 years, $115 million, through 2031 T-12 Lincoln Riley USC $11 million Not reported T-12 Dan Lanning Oregon $11 million Six-year extension signed in 2025, plus one automatic year 14 Deion Sanders Colorado $10.8 million Five years, $54 million 15 Eliah Drinkwitz Missouri $10.75 million Six years, signed November 2025

Figures are the estimated average annual value of each contract and leave out incentive bonuses. They come from Sportico's Sept. 2, 2026, ranking, which drew on open-records requests, published reports and people familiar with the contracts. DeBoer's contract length was reported by Sports Illustrated, Cignetti's by CBS Sports and Smart's by Yahoo Sports. None of the 15 was on the ESPN or Front Office Sports lists of coaches fired this season when we checked on Nov. 25, 2026.

Who is the highest-paid college football coach?

Cignetti. Indiana gave him an eight-year, $105.6 million deal in early 2026 after a 16-0 season that ended with the first national title in program history. His previous contract, signed in October 2025, called for the school to renegotiate if the Hoosiers reached a College Football Playoff semifinal. If Indiana did not make him one of the three highest-paid coaches, he would have been able to leave without a buyout. He also earned a $2 million bonus for the title, per Sportico.

Smart's contract is still the largest by total value, at $130 million over 10 years. He and Ryan Day were the only coaches making at least $12 million when the 2025 season began.

Why salary lists disagree

Coach pay can be counted several ways, and the order changes with the method:

Average per year or this year's check. Sportico uses the contract average. Many contracts rise each season, so pay in a given year can be higher or lower.

Sportico uses the contract average. Many contracts rise each season, so pay in a given year can be higher or lower. Public or private school. Public universities generally have to release contracts. Private schools such as Notre Dame, Miami and USC do not, so their figures are estimates or come from tax filings that lag by a year or more.

Public universities generally have to release contracts. Private schools such as Notre Dame, Miami and USC do not, so their figures are estimates or come from tax filings that lag by a year or more. Base pay or total pay. Some lists include outside income or bonuses that were paid, and some do not.

Some lists include outside income or bonuses that were paid, and some do not. Date. A Front Office Sports list updated in March 2026 had Kalen DeBoer at $10.8 million. Alabama then raised him to $12.5 million. The same list had Steve Sarkisian at $10.8 million and Dan Lanning at $11 million.

A late-August ranking published by Yahoo Sports put Smart first at $13.1 million, ahead of Cignetti and Kiffin at $13 million, using its own figures.

How fast pay has grown

USA Today's public database, last updated in October 2025 when we checked on Nov. 25, 2026, shows how quickly the list moved. For the 2025 season it listed these totals:

Coach 2025 school 2025 total pay (USA Today) 2026 average (Sportico) Kirby Smart Georgia $13,282,580 $13 million Ryan Day Ohio State $12,575,000 $12.5 million Dabo Swinney Clemson $11,447,025 $11.5 million Steve Sarkisian Texas $10,800,000 $11.55 million Dan Lanning Oregon $10,400,000 $11 million Kalen DeBoer Alabama $10,250,000 $12.5 million Lane Kiffin Ole Miss (now LSU) $9,000,000 $13 million Matt Rhule Nebraska $8,500,000 $11.79 million Mario Cristobal Miami $8,302,883 $12 million (estimate) Curt Cignetti Indiana $8,300,000 $13.2 million Marcus Freeman Notre Dame $7,421,201 $12 million (estimate) Mike Elko Texas A&M $7,000,000 $11.65 million

The two columns use different methods, total pay for one season against contract average, so treat the gap as a direction and not an exact raise. Cignetti's 2025 figure predates the extension he signed that October.

Does a big salary mean a big buyout?

Often, but the two are separate numbers. Salary is what a school pays each year. A buyout is what it owes if it fires the coach early. Smart, who was owed $105.1 million if Georgia had fired him without cause on Dec. 1, 2025, led USA Today's list on both. See how college football coach buyouts work for the largest figures and this season's firings.

Related reference pages