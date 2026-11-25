Six wild card teams make the NFL playoffs each season: three from the AFC and three from the NFC. They are the three teams in each conference with the best records among those that did not win a division, and they are seeded fifth, sixth and seventh.

Updated for the 2026 season.

How many wild card teams are there in the NFL?

AFC NFC Total Division winners (seeds 1-4) 4 4 8 Wild cards (seeds 5-7) 3 3 6 Playoff teams 7 7 14

The 2026 season is the seventh in a row with this 14-team field. Only the No. 1 seed in each conference gets a first-round bye, so 12 teams play on Wild Card Weekend: the six wild cards and six of the eight division winners. Playing in the wild-card round does not make a team a wild card.

Who do the wild card teams play?

Wild card Wild-card round opponent Where No. 5 seed No. 4 seed At the division winner No. 6 seed No. 3 seed At the division winner No. 7 seed No. 2 seed At the division winner

A division winner always hosts, even if the wild card has the better record. Two teams from the same division can meet. After the first round, the No. 1 seed hosts the lowest-seeded winner that is left, and the other two winners play each other at the home of the higher seed.

Can a wild card team host a playoff game?

Yes, but only if two wild cards meet. A wild card that beats a division winner can host a later game only against a lower-seeded wild card, and in the conference championship round that requires neither team to have won its division. The Super Bowl is played at a site chosen in advance. Tampa Bay played Super Bowl LV in its own stadium after the 2020 season, but as a pre-selected site.

When is Wild Card Weekend for the 2026 season?

Wild Card Weekend runs from Saturday, Jan. 16, to Monday, Jan. 18, 2027, with six games. The divisional round follows on Jan. 23 and 24, the conference championships on Jan. 31 and Super Bowl LXI on Feb. 14 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

How are wild card teams decided?

Wild cards are ranked by winning percentage across the whole conference, and a tie game counts as half a win and half a loss. If teams have the same record, the NFL uses tiebreakers. Tied teams from the same division are separated by the division tiebreakers first. For two tied teams from different divisions, these are the steps in order:

Head-to-head record, if they played. Record in conference games. Record in common games, with a minimum of four. Strength of victory in all games. Strength of schedule in all games. Combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed. Combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed. Net points in conference games. Net points in all games. Net touchdowns in all games. Coin toss.

With three or more tied teams, the process first keeps only the best team from each division, then uses a head-to-head sweep if there is one. Once a team earns a spot, the process starts over for the next spot. Our full guide to the NFL playoff format and tiebreakers covers division ties and overtime.

How the number of wild card teams has changed

Seasons Wild cards per conference Total wild cards Playoff teams 1970-1977 1 2 8 1978-1981 2 4 10 1982 (strike season) None; special 16-team tournament None 16 1983-1989 2 4 10 1990-2001 3 6 12 2002-2019 2 4 12 2020-present 3 6 14

In 2002, realignment created a fourth division in each conference, so there was one more automatic berth and one fewer wild card while the field stayed at 12. The third spot returned in 2020, and the change also took the first-round bye away from the No. 2 seed.

How many wild card teams have won the Super Bowl?

Seven. The 1980 Oakland Raiders were the first. The most recent is the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Season Team Seed Super Bowl result 1980 Oakland Raiders 4 Beat Philadelphia 27-10 1997 Denver Broncos 4 Beat Green Bay 31-24 2000 Baltimore Ravens 4 Beat N.Y. Giants 34-7 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers 6 Beat Seattle 21-10 2007 New York Giants 5 Beat New England 17-14 2010 Green Bay Packers 6 Beat Pittsburgh 31-25 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 Beat Kansas City 31-9

Four others reached the Super Bowl and lost: the 1975 Cowboys, 1985 Patriots, 1992 Bills and 1999 Titans. No wild card was in the most recent one. Seattle, the NFC's top seed, beat New England, the AFC's second seed, in Super Bowl LX. The first three champions on the list were No. 4 seeds because each conference had only three divisions at the time, so the top wild card was seeded fourth.

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