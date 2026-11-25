Welcome to the Salvage Bowl, formally known as The Game.

This year's edition will pit five-loss Michigan against fading No. 21 Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.

For years, the rivalry featured Top 10 matchups that had Big Ten and national championship implications.

Not this season, as Ohio State (7-4, 5-3) has lost three of its past four games and is without quarterback Julian Sayin, a 2025 Heisman Trophy finalist, because of an elbow injury.

The Buckeyes have their highest loss total since a 6-7 final record in 2011 and almost certainly will miss the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 12-team format began in 2024.

Ohio State has a path to the Big Ten title and thus a CFP berth, but it would take a victory over Michigan (6-5, 3-5) and specific outcomes from seven other Big Ten games this weekend.

A victory over the Wolverines might take some heat off Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, but probably not much, especially after a 31-28 loss at Nebraska last Saturday.

"If we're going to focus on our record of what's gone on before this, it's just going to take away from this game," Day said on Tuesday. "This game means so much to this program, means so much to the people of Ohio, means so much to Buckeyes Nation.

"We can't do that. We always say throw the records out. Now, nobody's proud of what our record is, but that doesn't have anything to do with this game right here."

The Wolverines also are trying to save a disappointing season under first-year coach Kyle Whittingham. The calls for his firing reached a crescendo after consecutive losses to Michigan State (15-6 score) on Nov. 7 and then-No. 16 Oregon (31-7 score) a week later before the Wolverines stunned unbeaten UCLA 18-16 in triple overtime last Saturday.

Whittingham said a victory vs. the Buckeyes would go a long way toward changing the perception of his program.

"It would certainly make it a whole heck of a lot better," he said. "We could assist in starting to change the trajectory and narrative of this season, at least to a certain extent. We're still not ever going to be thrilled with having five losses here, so that's not the case, but it would certainly go a long way into giving everybody a better feeling about this season."

Whittingham, who was hired from Utah, came under fire early in his tenure at Michigan when he didn't seem to grasp the enormity of The Game.

He does now.

"It's one of the biggest rivalries in all of sport -- not just football, but all of sport," he said. "And it's been well-explained to me. I knew a lot about it before I got here. Who doesn't? ... We certainly understand, I certainly understand, the magnitude of this game. I mean, it's huge, there's no doubt about it."

Whittingham also knows that a key to getting the signature win on Saturday is for his defense to contain star receiver Jeremiah Smith, the front-runner to win the Heisman Trophy.

Smith is the Big Ten's career leader in receiving touchdowns with 44 and receiving yards with 4,040, and his TD total is seventh all-time in FBS.

"Incredible. Generational receiver. Generational talent, I should say, at receiver," Whittingham said. "He's the whole package. He's got the size, the speed, the strength, the hands, the route running ability, the toughness, the competitiveness. He's a terrific player. Terrific player."

Day said despite the Buckeyes' slim chance to make the playoffs, there still is motivation.

"It think it goes back to, again, how does this team want to be remembered?" Day said. "Everybody remembers those games. Everybody remembers this rivalry game. One of the reasons you come here is to play in this game."