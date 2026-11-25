LSU is seeking dismissal of the Southeastern Conference's lawsuit against the Tigers as "unwarranted" in a motion filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court of Alabama.

The school's attorneys argue that the SEC doesn't have legal jurisdiction over the defendants -- including football coach Lane Kiffin and men's basketball coach Will Wade -- because they are state officials protected by sovereign immunity.

The matter will be considered Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon in Birmingham, ESPN reported.

The SEC will hold a special meeting Dec. 3 to weigh whether to terminate LSU's membership.

The SEC filed an amended complaint and a motion for a temporary restraining order on Monday in its ongoing federal lawsuit (initially filed Sept. 3) against LSU, saying the conference plans to hold a meeting to decide whether to "terminate LSU as an SEC member institution."

The SEC confirmed as much in a statement published Monday evening.

"The lawsuit seeks to protect the Conference's ability to govern itself and to enforce the rules and policies its member universities have voluntarily adopted," the SEC's statement said. "The Conference maintains its right to associate only with institutions that meet its established standards and expectations of membership and that demonstrate appropriate institutional control of their athletics programs.

"Monday's filing advances the Conference's obligation to defend its governance framework and the shared interests of its member universities."

According to SEC rules, two-thirds of the 16 university presidents and chancellors are needed to terminate a school's membership.

The decision reflects the escalating tensions between the SEC and its member institution -- which began with a clash over the football team adding players who had signed NFL contracts, and were then inflamed by the men's basketball program adding RJ Luis Jr. to the roster and playing him in a game.

The SEC is arguing that its First Amendment right to "expressive association" is being infringed on by LSU. Its suit was first filed in early September, when Kiffin and the Tigers were planning to add tight end Dae'Quan Wright and defensive lineman Zxavian Harris after they had spent time in NFL training camps. LSU backed off from signing the players, who had played for him last season at Ole Miss.

Luis, the 2025 Big East Player of the Year at St. John's, had signed a two-way deal with the Utah Jazz and an Exhibit 10 contract with the Boston Celtics' G League affiliate in Maine, but he never appeared in an NBA regular-season game.

He committed to LSU in May, but Wade did not initially roster him because of the SEC's new rule prohibiting the return of any athlete who had signed a professional contract or entered a professional draft and didn't appropriately withdraw.

Luis received a preliminary injunction that was upheld by the Louisiana Supreme Court, not only allowing him to play another season of college basketball, but also preventing the SEC from declaring him ineligible or punishing LSU.

The day after Luis appeared in his first game last week, LSU president Wade Rousse said he instructed Wade not to let him compete for the Tigers again.

"LSU announced prior to the SEC's latest filing that it will no longer play Mr. Luis and has since removed him from the Men's Basketball roster," LSU said in the motion filed Tuesday. "LSU has taken no actions to prevent the SEC from holding any meeting it is entitled to under the SEC bylaws and further has not engaged in any actions to delay or block such a meeting."

The motion says that the SEC doesn't have jurisdiction over defendants Rouse, Kiffin and Wade, who was newly added as a defendant, as well as athletic director Verge Ausberry, Louisiana Attorney General Elizabeth Murrill and members of LSU's board of supervisors.

"In all events, dismissal and denial are likewise warranted because the SEC cannot overcome other obvious jurisdictional obstacles to this suit," the LSU motion said. "Each Defendant -- including newly added defendant, Will Wade -- is a state official sued in his or her official capacity and thus cloaked with sovereign immunity. The SEC's filings do not even attempt to explain how it can circumvent that immunity. For good reason: It cannot.

"That immunity bar says nothing of the corresponding lack of personal jurisdiction over Defendants or proper venue. And it says nothing of the meritless freedom-of-association claim advanced by the SEC. The Court should dismiss the Amended Complaint and Supplemental Amended Complaint on any and all of these grounds and deny the pending motion for injunctive relief."

In Monday's filing, the conference said the Luis debacle was evidence that LSU had "no real intention of following SEC rules unless it suits their objectives."

"The SEC simply cannot be certain that Defendants won't change their minds and violate longstanding Conference rules again," the filing went on to say.

Because the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled that the SEC could not punish LSU for playing Luis -- punishment that could have included suspending Wade for half a season and revoking LSU's voting privileges along with fines -- the league is exploring the termination of its membership instead.

Luis' attorney Tony Clayton told ESPN on Monday that his client plans to sue the SEC and commissioner Greg Sankey for damages for violating a state court judge's order allowing him to play another season.