The NFL minimum salary in 2026 is $885,000 for a rookie on the active roster. The floor rises with experience to $1.3 million for a player with seven or more credited seasons. The amounts are fixed in the league's collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the players' union, and they go up every year through 2030.

Updated for the 2026 season.

NFL minimum salary in 2026

Credited seasons 2026 minimum Per game (1/17) 0 (rookies) $885,000 $52,059 1 $1,005,000 $59,118 2 $1,075,000 $63,235 3 $1,145,000 $67,353 4-6 $1,215,000 $71,471 7 or more $1,300,000 $76,471

The minimums come from Article 26 of the CBA and match the table the league publishes on its Football Operations site. They apply to any player on a team's active/inactive list during the regular season. The per-game column is our calculation: the minimum divided by 17 games.

What is a credited season?

A player earns a credited season by being on full-pay status, or being someone who should have been, for at least three regular-season games in a year. Under Article 26, games spent on a practice squad or on injured reserve do not count toward that total. Neither do games on the commissioner's exempt list or on the reserve physically unable to perform list with a non-football injury.

A credited season is not the same as an accrued season, which takes six games and decides when a player can become a free agent. The minimum salary runs on credited seasons only.

The lower minimum for players off the active roster

The CBA sets a second, smaller minimum for players under contract who are not on the active/inactive list, such as a player on injured reserve. Contracts that name a lower figure for time spent off the active roster are known as split contracts; a player without a split is paid his stated salary. Practice squad players are covered by a separate scale. See our guide to NFL injured reserve rules for how the list works.

Credited seasons 2026 active minimum 2026 minimum off the active list 0 (rookies) $885,000 $515,000 1 $1,005,000 $540,000 2 $1,075,000 $565,000 3 $1,145,000 $590,000 4-6 $1,215,000 $615,000 7 or more $1,300,000 $665,000

What do practice squad players make?

Practice squad pay is weekly and does not use the minimum salary table. In 2026, a player with two or fewer accrued seasons gets a fixed $13,750 a week. More experienced players can be paid between $18,350 and $22,850 a week. Pay continues through any playoff weeks in which the player's team is still in the tournament.

When a team elevates a practice squad player for a regular-season game, his pay for that game becomes 1/17 of the active-roster minimum for his credited seasons. For a player with no credited seasons that is about $52,059 in 2026. Our practice squad guide covers elevations and eligibility.

Who are the lowest-paid players in the NFL?

On a 53-man roster, nobody on the active list all season can have a base salary below $885,000 in 2026. Players can be paid that little only if they have no credited seasons. Signing bonuses are separate, so a player with a minimum base salary can take home much more. Practice squad players earn less: $13,750 a week over the 18-week regular season is $247,500.

That is how draft picks work: a slotted scale sets their total pay, and high picks get far more than the minimum. See NFL rookie contracts explained.

How minimum salaries are paid

Since 2021, players have been paid half of their salary during the regular season and the rest in the weeks after it. In an 18-week season a player under contract all year is paid over 36 weeks. A player on the $885,000 minimum gets the equivalent of about $24,583 a week before taxes and other deductions.

Why veterans on minimum deals cost less against the cap

A minimum salary that climbs with age could push teams to cut older players. The CBA offsets that with the veteran salary benefit. A player with four or more credited seasons, whose last contract expired or was terminated, who signs a qualifying one-year minimum contract counts against the salary cap at the minimum for a player with two credited seasons. The league accounts for the difference as a player benefit.

In 2026, a 10-year veteran on a qualifying deal is paid the $1.3 million minimum but his base salary counts $1,075,000 on the cap, a saving of $225,000. The contract can also include up to $187,500 in additional compensation in 2026 and 2027, such as a signing or roster bonus. Read how the NFL salary cap works for the bigger picture.

NFL minimum salary by year through 2030

Credited seasons 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 0 (rookies) $885,000 $930,000 $975,000 $1,020,000 $1,065,000 1 $1,005,000 $1,050,000 $1,095,000 $1,140,000 $1,185,000 2 $1,075,000 $1,120,000 $1,165,000 $1,210,000 $1,255,000 3 $1,145,000 $1,190,000 $1,235,000 $1,280,000 $1,325,000 4-6 $1,215,000 $1,260,000 $1,305,000 $1,350,000 $1,395,000 7 or more $1,300,000 $1,345,000 $1,390,000 $1,435,000 $1,480,000

Each step on the scale rises by $45,000 a year. The current CBA runs through the 2030 season.

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