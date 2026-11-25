It would be hard to find a rivalry game with teams trending further apart than Saturday's annual meeting between No. 1 Georgia and Georgia Tech in Athens, Ga.

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart also knows that "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" isn't just another game his team can expect to show up and win.

No. 1 Georgia (10-1) has won four straight games by at least 19 points and enters the 120th edition of the game as an approximate five-touchdown favorite. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech (3-8) will see a dreadful season come to an end on Saturday.

"I know they haven't had the kind of season that they want to have, but I also know that records can be thrown out the window when it comes to this game," Smart said. "The physicality in this game's unmatched. I think that's what you look for in a rivalry game. You look over the history of the last three, four, five years, it's really been one of the most physical games we've played."

Georgia will look to become the first team to win nine straight in the series, as the Bulldogs haven't lost to Georgia Tech since Smart's first season in 2016.

Since Georgia's lone loss to Auburn on Oct. 17, quarterback Gunner Stockton has thrown for six touchdowns and no interceptions. His 22 passing scores rank third in the Southeastern Conference.

Across that span, Georgia's defense has only allowed one first-half touchdown. Leading a unit that has surrendered an SEC-best 13.9 points per game is linebacker Chris Cole, who was named a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy -- honoring the best defensive player in college football.

"He pops off on tape; he plays at a different speed than guys," Smart said of Cole. "You even go back to the end of last year. He had some ‘wow' plays that led to this year's success.

"Nobody works harder. He's selfless. He's dedicated himself to his team. He never complains. At the end of the day, that position is not about a nomination or giving out kudos. It's about performance. It's about production. He's produced. He's performed. And he's talented."

A year removed from contending for a College Football Playoff bid, Georgia Tech has had little to enjoy this season and will try to save face against its toughest opponent on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets average 24.0 points per game and yield 31.5.

Both sides of the ball suffered in Georgia Tech's most recent loss, a 50-29 drubbing against then-No. 11 Wake Forest. Most notably, both Yellow Jackets quarterbacks were injured, leaving major question marks under center.

First-year starter Alberto Mendoza's status is up in the air with an undisclosed ailment, while backup Grady Adamson sustained a season-ending broken collarbone in the loss.

Redshirt sophomore Graham Knowles rushed for a 7-yard touchdown in relief against Wake Forest and might have to step in for his first career start on Saturday.

"(Knowles) has got great command. He has a great rapport with everybody on the team," Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key said. "He fits in with everybody. He's been in the program now for a while. He knows what's going on and knows what this game means."

Key, a former four-year starter for the Yellow Jackets, knows this rivalry as well as anyone. While a win seems unlikely, the message will be clear ahead of the 70-mile drive from Atlanta to Athens.

"We're going on that field with thousands of people, thousands of former players out there on that field with us,' Key said.

"It's about pride. It's about going out and playing your absolute best with your teammates doing something that other people don't think you can do."