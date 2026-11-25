Oregon, which once had a 4-3 record, is close to clinching a spot in the Big Ten championship football game.

Winners of four straight games, the Ducks are likely in the conference title game with a win at home in Eugene against archrival Washington on Saturday.

There are more than a few clinching scenarios that could play out for Oregon (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) as the Ducks look to get into the College Football Playoff. Oregon is ranked No. 12 in this week's CFP poll and has wins over three teams currently in the top 25, No. 15 USC, No. 21 Ohio State and No. 25 Nebraska.

The Ducks' only loss to a top-25 team was a two-point heartbreaker to then-No. 21 UCLA at home in October, when an incorrect spotting of the ball on a two-point conversion attempt to tie the game late cost the Ducks the half-yard they needed to force a potential overtime.

"We're much more in sync. That being said, there are still gaps that we can close, and I think that's the piece that's important for us is to be exactly where we're at," head coach Dan Lanning said.

Oregon has won the last two meetings with its rivals to the north, and the Ducks have won 17 of the last 22 matchups dating back to 2004. The rivalry with the Huskies, who entered the CFP rankings at No. 24 this week after an overtime upset win over Indiana in Seattle, used to be one-sided in favor of Washington.

But Oregon turned the tables beginning with an upset over Washington in Eugene, Ore., in 1994, and is 22-9 against the Huskies since that victory.

The Ducks have allowed just seven points in each of their last two games, giving up only 243 total yards per game in those contests, and Oregon is 31-3 at home under Lanning. But the Ducks could be without their top two running backs, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., this weekend.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola has gotten in sync with his main pass catchers since permanently replacing the injured Dante Moore earlier this season.

The Huskies (7-4, 4-4) entered the CFP rankings this week. They've won four of their last five games and are playing well on both sides of the ball.

Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is expected to make his 26th career start. Williams is set to face the Ducks for the third time in his career, without a win.

Williams is the Huskies' biggest threat with the ball in his hands. He's thrown for 2,182 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's also the team's leading rusher and has three rushing touchdowns.

Washington can spoil Oregon's CFP and Big Ten championship hopes.

"We're gonna have a great challenge ahead of us. They are a very talented football team," Washington head coach Jedd Fisch said. "As we know, they have some of the best players in the country, and we're going to have to do everything we possibly can to play our best game against them. And we're excited about that."