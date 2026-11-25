One game separates No. 4 Notre Dame from the College Football Playoff.

The Fighting Irish (10-1) will try to avoid a late-season misstep when they visit Syracuse (5-6) on Saturday afternoon.

Notre Dame has won its past four games, including 24-3 over SMU last weekend. That win followed victories against Boston College, then-No. 1 Miami and Navy.

The Fighting Irish jumped from No. 6 to No. 4 in the CFP rankings this week, which clears the way for a bye if they can maintain a top-four spot.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is focused on maintaining a sense of urgency among his players. He said the team's win over SMU left more to be desired.

"We didn't play as well as we wanted to," Freeman said. "It wasn't perfect. There's a lot for us to continue to improve on and understand. There's high expectations and high standards that we have for each other, and certain non-negotiables that we have to make sure that we're playing with the right technique, the right alignments.

"We've got to take care of the football. We've got to continue to tackle at a higher level, and we can't have the penalties that we had."

Notre Dame committed two turnovers and was penalized five times for 53 yards against SMU.

"It keeps you humble, which we should be at all times, but there's a lot we've got to focus on and attack as we get ready for this next one. Because Syracuse is a good football team," Freeman said.

Syracuse (5-6) is looking to bounce back from a 27-15 loss against Boston College last weekend. The Orange have alternated wins and losses in the past four weeks.

A victory over Notre Dame would make Syracuse bowl eligible.

Orange coach Fran Brown said Malachi Nelson is expected to start at quarterback against Notre Dame. Nelson will step in for Steve Angeli, a former Notre Dame signal-caller who will miss Saturday's game because of a shoulder injury he suffered vs. Boston College.

Syracuse also is dealing with injuries to its offensive line.

"We're just moving guys around," Brown said about the line. "A lot of guys got a chance to come in and play in different positions. And then just trying to juggle and see everything that's needed, put everybody in the right position to be able to play."

CJ Carr leads Notre Dame with 2,697 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, with three interceptions. He also has rushed for 87 yards and three TDs.

Nolan James Jr. leads Notre Dame's rushing attack with 742 yards and 11 touchdowns. Jordan Faison is Carr's top target, with 56 catches for 724 yards and seven scores.

For Syracuse, Nelson has passed for 734 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions in limited time under center. Tylik Hill has a team-high 616 rushing yards to go with two TDs, and Umari Hatcher is the No. 1 receiver with 77 catches for 1,257 yards and nine touchdowns.

Syracuse is 2-3 at home this season, and Notre Dame is 2-1 on the road.