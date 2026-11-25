The No. 7 Miami Hurricanes have one last regular-season hurdle to clear when they host Boston College on Saturday afternoon, looking to stay on track toward the College Football Playoff.

The Hurricanes (10-1, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) can sweep their conference regular season slate in the ACC for the first time before they take on Wake Forest on Dec. 5 in the conference championship game in Charlotte.

The Eagles (5-6, 3-4) also have something to play for as they chase a monumental upset, which could guarantee bowl eligibility just one year after going 2-10.

Despite the 25.5-point spread in favor of the host Hurricanes, Boston College coach Bill O'Brien isn't discounting his team's chances and what's at stake for his program.

"Look, I know, I get it, I know the point spread is going to be whatever it is, and Miami's a great football team," O'Brien said after his team beat Syracuse 27-15 Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

"We got one more game. And we'll show up in Miami. We'll get on the plane, we'll go down there, and we'll make sure we're there, to play Miami. And then we'll see what happens."

Miami leads the all-time series 25-6, but Boston College won the last time the teams met in Miami in 2011, as well as in 1984 on Doug Flutie's famous "Hail Flutie" touchdown pass as time expired.

The Eagles likely won't have to face Hurricanes receiver Malachi Toney, who continues to recover from ankle surgery. Miami head coach Mario Cristobal gave a positive update as to Toney's recovery and there is growing hope he will be ready to return for the ACC championship game.

But the Hurricanes likely will lean on some of their younger players this week as they try to remain as healthy as possible for Wake Forest.

"He's looking great," Cristobal said of Toney, who has 1,027 yards on 73 catches and still leads the ACC with 13 touchdown catches. "I mean, you saw him run, you know, and with all the cutting and running routes. So I mean he's doing really, really well. We'll see."

Without Toney, the Hurricanes have diversified their offense in recent weeks as quarterback Darian Mensah has leaned on other receivers such as former Duke teammate Cooper Barkate, as well as Daylyn Upshaw and Vandrevius Jacobs.

Tight end Elija Lofton left last week's 28-20 win over Virginia Tech in the first half and did not return. But Cristobal said Lofton -- who did not catch a pass last week but caught 12 for 152 yards combined over the prior two games -- should be back against Boston College.

Miami also ran for 155 yards against Virginia Tech, highlighted by Mark Fletcher Jr.'s three touchdowns.

Boston College proved it could also run the ball effectively, which O'Brien said Tuesday would be paramount against Miami to keep its explosive offense off the field. That has proven to be a difficult task, as the Hurricanes' offense leads the ACC with a 53.9% third down conversion rate.

Bo MacCormack III ran for a career-high 236 yards and one touchdown on 30 carries and caught five passes for 45 yards against Syracuse. Miami is averaging 42.6 points per game while Boston College ranks second-to-last in the ACC in scoring offense (21 ppg).

The Eagles' defense has 13 interceptions this season, which is tied for the most in the ACC with Virginia.