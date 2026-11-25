Wake Forest is seeking to finish off the best regular season in program history this week.

The No. 8 Demon Deacons (10-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) are going for their program record-tying 11th win Saturday against visiting Duke in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest won 11 games in 2006 and 2021, however, both times the 11th win came in the postseason. A win against the Blue Devils would mark both a program-first and a major step toward the program's first College Football Playoff appearance, with a chance to avenge their lone loss to Miami already set for next week in the ACC championship game in Charlotte.

Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert said Monday that Miami prep hasn't begun, with Duke drawing the team's full attention this week.

"Got a lot of respect for this program. At the end of the day, they're the reigning ACC champions until they're not," Dickert said of Duke. "So it's going to be an awesome environment. I think they've got a great formula for their program when you watch the film."

After Wake Forest moved into the projected CFP field last week, some chaos in the top-10 allowed the Demon Deacons to move up three spots after they took care of business with a 50-29 win at Georgia Tech.

Another lopsided win was par for the course for Wake Forest, which leads the country in points per game (44.5) and ranks 12th in scoring defense (16.1 ppg allowed).

Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez, who is in contention to be a Heisman finalist, delivered one of his best games of the season with 324 passing yards, two passing TDs and two more rushing scores.

Lopez has amassed 2,701 passing yards, 21 TD passes against one interception and 10 rushing TDs this season -- a major bounce-back from his struggles a season ago at North Carolina.

Duke (7-4, 4-4) has its own star player in running back Nate Sheppard, who appears poised to narrowly miss on being a Heisman finalist himself.

Sheppard is second nationally in both rushing yards (1,436) and rushing TDs (20). In the Blue Devils' 20-10 loss to Clemson last Friday, the team managed just 247 yards of offense but Sheppard got his production with 116 yards.

"What a special talent," Dickert said of Sheppard. "It isn't just speed. ... His acceleration, his vision, his toughness in breaking tackles, and now 40 catches, almost 2,000 scrimmage yards is really, really impressive."

The Blue Devils, who started 7-2, will look to avoid ending the regular season on a three-game losing streak. They lost 36-25 at then-No. 7 Miami before the Clemson loss.

Coach Manny Diaz knows how hard it'll be to get off the schneid against a team without an obvious weak point.

"What are they not doing well?" Diaz said. "I would say this, the most impressive thing they're doing, you've heard me say how hard it is to be the same team every week. I think that's the part that's almost being understated."

Although the Blue Devils allowed 56 points the last two weeks, they do have the best scoring defense in the ACC (15.7 ppg), and the second-best total defense in the ACC, one-tenth of a yard behind Wake Forest.

That could come in handy against a Wake Forest offense that will be slightly different this week after Dickert announced Monday that leading rusher Ty Clark III (591 yards, 11 TDs) will miss the rest of the season with an upper-body injury.