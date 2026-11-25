Warde Manuel will remain the athletic director at Michigan until a replacement is hired, ESPN reported Wednesday.

After spending the past decade on the job, Manuel earlier this year agreed to a $7.1 million buyout of his contract. He was set to leave his job at the end of the calendar year.

Michigan administrators were seeking to hit the reset button after the athletic department -- primarily the football program -- had been rocked by scandal over the past few years under Manuel, 58.

Late Monday, Michigan rescinded the offer made to Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts, who had resigned in College Station and signed a memorandum of understanding to take the job in Ann Arbor.

Multiple reports cited the disclosure of his statements in a deposition for a 2022 lawsuit filed when he was the AD at Nebraska as the reason Michigan administrators pulled the offer.

President-elect C. Cybele Raver and outgoing interim president Domenico Grasso said a background check into Alberts, 56, was "not acceptable to the university," per ESPN.

The move sets up a potential battle between Alberts and Michigan over the memorandum of understanding.

Alberts' camp says he is owed the $17.2 million buyout called for in his agreed-to contract because he signed the document. University officials disagree.

Michigan has begun the search again.