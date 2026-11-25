The annual Army-Navy game will not factor into the College Football Playoff committee's selections even after the playoff expands to 24 teams next season, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

Sources told The Athletic that Army-Navy will be kept out of the selection committee's sphere in the current 12-team format, but even after expansion next season, the CFP's management committee, which is composed of 10 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame's athletic director, has decided to have the game stand apart.

Conference championship weekend is being removed from the calendar next season and Army-Navy is moving up a week to the first Saturday in December, but the game still won't have any bearing on the rankings.

If Army or Navy wins the American Conference and is the highest-ranked Group of 6 team when the final CFP rankings are released, it would stay there regardless of who wins their ensuing game.

The NCAA's football oversight committee approved a waiver for Army and Navy to permit them to play 12 regular-season games before CFP selections are made, beginning in 2027.

The game is currently played on the second Saturday in December, six days after the CFP field is finalized. It is played as a nonconference game despite both service academies being members of the American. The conference is expected to make a formal announcement on the matter, The Athletic reported.