Oklahoma State football coach Eric Morris has agreed to a new six-year deal that extends his contract through the 2032 season, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The agreement adds two years to his deal and includes a "significant" pay raise, per the report.

After finishing 1-11 in 2025 under longtime coach Mike Gundy, the Cowboys are 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the Big 12 in their first season under Morris.

Oklahoma State concludes the regular season on Saturday against Kansas (4-7, 2-6) in Stillwater, Okla.

Morris, 41, compiled a 22-16 record in three seasons at North Texas before taking over at Oklahoma State, including 11-2 in 2025.

Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who leads the nation with 3,533 passing yards, led the country with 4,379 yards while playing for Morris at North Texas in 2025.