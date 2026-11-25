Multiple NFL sources corroborated several of Aaron Rodgers' allegations against Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike McCarthy, but the organization intends to retain McCarthy following the quarterback's release Wednesday, according to ESPN.

Among the allegations corroborated by ESPN's sources were that McCarthy fell asleep during meetings and mistakenly invoked his former team's nickname, the Packers, while addressing the Steelers at halftime of a game.

"It's all true," one source told ESPN.

The revelations apparently were triggered by the Steelers' decision Tuesday night to bench Rodgers for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos, which led to Rodgers missing Pittsburgh's practice Wednesday morning. Then came Rodgers' explosive midday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," during which the four-time NFL MVP criticized McCarthy's preparation and professionalism.

Rodgers accused McCarthy of missing multiple meetings and falling behind on film study. He also alleged that McCarthy fell asleep and began snoring during a quarterbacks meeting last Wednesday.

He also claimed McCarthy concluded a halftime huddle with "one, two, three, Packers" during Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The disagreement extended to offensive play-calling responsibilities. Rodgers wanted to assume control of the offense, but McCarthy rejected the proposal, NFL Network reported. The team also discussed quarterbacks coach Tom Arth as a potential intermediary to relay plays to Rodgers.

Within hours of Rodgers' appearance on McAfee's show, Pittsburgh released the 42-year-old quarterback.

McCarthy confirmed that benching Rodgers was his decision, citing an ultimatum from the quarterback that went beyond his responsibilities. Mason Rudolph will start against the Broncos.

The coach acknowledged the halftime incident was an "embarrassing moment," but disputed aspects of Rodgers' criticism.

Despite the controversy, McCarthy retains the support of Pittsburgh's ownership and front office, according to NFL Network and ESPN.

"I know how to win, and that's the facts," McCarthy said Wednesday.

The Steelers (6-4) have dropped their last two games, but they hold the AFC's final wild-card spot entering Friday's home game against the Broncos (8-2).

Rodgers and McCarthy previously spent 13 seasons together with the Green Bay Packers, winning a Super Bowl to cap the 2010 season. Rodgers had recommended McCarthy for Pittsburgh's coaching vacancy before he was hired in January.