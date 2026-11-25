Former All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is scheduled to visit Wednesday with the Washington Commanders, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Aiyuk, 28, cleared waivers and became an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday after his release from the San Francisco 49ers.

His new agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN of the scheduled meeting, which comes after Aiyuk has long sought to leave the 49ers in what became a tumultuous relationship.

Aiyuk has not played since tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 20, 2024. Rosenhaus said in early November that Aiyuk is healthy and ready to resume his career.

The most likely landing spot for Aiyuk is reportedly on Washington's practice squad. Aiyuk has posted on social media about the Commanders, whose starting quarterback Jayden Daniels has been a close friend of Aiyuk's from their days at Arizona State. Aiyuk posted a photo of himself in a Commanders' hat, and the Commanders are one of only four accounts he follows on Instagram.

NFL Network also reported that Aiyuk owns a home in the Washington area. The Commanders (4-5-1) lost top receiver Terry McLaurin to a season-ending left knee injury sustained against the 49ers on Oct. 19.

Aiyuk was removed from the 49ers' reserve/left squad list on Nov. 9 after meeting with team officials and requesting reinstatement. San Francisco had placed him on the list in December 2025 after he stopped reporting to the team while rehabilitating his knee.

The exemption allowed the 49ers to carry Aiyuk without counting him against their 53-man roster until Monday, when they had to either add him to the active roster or waive him.

Team officials had previously said they did not expect him to play for San Francisco again.

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million extension before the 2024 season. San Francisco previously voided $27 million in guaranteed money in Aiyuk's contract for 2026 after he failed to participate in team activities while he was rehabilitating.

With the move coming after June 1, the dead money left on his deal will be split into $12.35 million for 2026 and $19.29 million in 2027, and San Francisco will get a cap credit of almost $5 million in March.

The two sides are reportedly still trying to work out approximately $13 million in already paid bonuses, which the Niners want to recoup. The NFL informed Aiyuk and the NFL Players Association the first week of November that it believes he must repay the 49ers.

Aiyuk caught 25 passes for 374 yards in seven games in 2024 after earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2023 with 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 75 catches.

He has 294 receptions for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns in 69 career games (67 starts). San Francisco selected him with the 25th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.