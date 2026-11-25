No. 6 Alabama is potentially one win away from booking a place in the Southeastern Conference championship game, but they have to prevail in what coach Kalen DeBoer calls "arguably the greatest rivalry in college football."

The Crimson Tide (9-2, 6-2 in SEC) will host the 91st edition of the Iron Bowl on Saturday night as Auburn (7-4, 4-4) comes to Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The only way for Alabama to guarantee its spot in the title game without resorting to tiebreak scenarios is if it defeats the Tigers and both No. 3 Texas and No. 5 Tennessee lose. The Crimson Tide dropped three spots in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, with the Longhorns and Volunteers each jumping them.

All three teams enter the week tied for second place behind No. 1 Georgia, which has already clinched a berth in the championship.

Even with a likely appearance in the CFP on the horizon, DeBoer sees this week as the culmination of months of hard work.

"It's time for us to take everything we've learned throughout the course of the year and apply it in this moment, continue to improve this week, just like we always set forth with our goals," the coach said.

Alabama is expecting to have a key contributor at full strength as DeBoer said quarterback Keelon Russell is "in a good spot" heading into this game. Russell was rested in the Crimson Tide's 47-0 win over FCS Chattanooga last weekend as he continues to manage an ankle injury.

"Because of what we were able to do on Saturday, keeping him off of it is going to allow him to continue to progress and move forward in a really good way," DeBoer said.

The sophomore signal caller has 2,480 passing yards and a 67.3% completion percentage with 21 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Russell also co-leads the team with five rushing touchdowns.

Auburn is also coming into the game with a win over FCS competition as it dispatched Samford 59-17 last Saturday.

The Tigers have already notched one shock road win in conference play in coach Alex Golesh's first season, handing Georgia its only loss to date with a 27-24 upset on October 17.

In that game, Auburn came up with three takeaways and committed none on offense as it overcame an early 14-0 deficit to shock the Bulldogs. It's a potential vulnerability for the Crimson Tide, who gave it away four times in their most recent loss to Tennessee the very same weekend.

"It always has been and always will be the biggest key to winning," Golesh said of the turnover battle.

"There's been such an emphasis as the year's gone on," he added. "(Defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin) and that staff have hammered it and hammered it and hammered it."

If the Tigers pull off an upset on Saturday, it'll buck a growing recent trend in this rivalry. They have lost their last six matchups with Alabama dating back to 2020 and last came out on top in Tuscaloosa in 2010.

Golesh isn't concerned about anything that happened in the past.

"History certainly can dictate certain things," he said, "but it doesn't dictate what happens Saturday night."

"It truly is going to come down to where we are Saturday night, where (the Crimson Tide) are Saturday night and who executes at a higher clip."