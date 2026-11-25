A little over 24 hours after team brass laughed the idea off, the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday night announced that quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been supplanted in the starting role by Mason Rudolph.

Rodgers will be inactive for the Steelers' Friday game with the Denver Broncos.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers have named Mason Rudolph the starting quarterback for the game this Friday against the Denver Broncos," a statement from team spokesman Burt Lauten said. "Aaron Rodgers will be inactive for the game on Friday."

Meeting with reporters on Monday, Steelers coach Mike McCarthy made a joke when asked about turning away from Rodgers, saying, "You mean like a halfback, quarterback pass or something?" He then affirmed, "Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback."

Rodgers, 42, has one of the lowest completion percentages (60.9%) and one of the lowest passer ratings (86.6) of his career but has otherwise posted solid statistics for the 6-4 Steelers. The 22-year veteran has 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns against six interceptions for a team still in playoff contention in the AFC, sitting in seventh place a game ahead of the New England Patriots.

A surefire future Hall of Famer, Rodgers is a four-time MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler. He ranks No. 5 in league history in passing yardage with 68,515 yards and third in passing touchdowns with 543.

Rudolph, 31, has started 19 games over his seven NFL seasons, most of those coming in Pittsburgh. He has a career passer rating of 84.3 and a 9-9-1 record as a starting quarterback.