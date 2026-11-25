Aaron Rodgers is out of the picture. It remains to be seen whether his shadow will remain.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) will try to pick up the pieces from Rodgers' explosive exit when they kick off against the visiting Denver Broncos (8-2) on Friday afternoon.

The game comes only two days after Rodgers blasted Steelers coach Mike McCarthy during an interview on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show." The team responded by releasing Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer whom they had decided to bench one day earlier.

Rodgers accused McCarthy of falling asleep during meetings, failing to connect with defensive players and falling behind on game preparation.

"Multiple times he said he hasn't watched the film when I've talked to him on Tuesdays," Rodgers said. "He hasn't seen the film yet, hasn't seen the film yet. I don't know how that's possible on a Tuesday after you play on a Sunday."

McCarthy declined to discuss the specifics of his conversations with Rodgers on Wednesday but indicated the two disagreed over aspects of the team's preparation and operation. He emphasized that the Steelers' focus was on Friday's game.

Amid the sideshow, the Steelers will turn to Mason Rudolph to run their offense. He has made 19 career starts and passed for 30 touchdowns, but this season he has thrown only four passes.

The 31-year-old Rudolph will try to revive a Pittsburgh squad coming off back-to-back losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers scored 34 points combined over their past two games while surrendering 57.

Standing in Rudolph's way are the AFC West-leading Broncos, who extended their winning streak to six games with a 38-24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Bo Nix has passed for 1,955 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions for Denver this season. His top target, Jaylen Waddle, has caught 33 passes for 398 yards and two scores.

The Broncos also are dealing with some off-the-field drama, although not to the extent of the Steelers with Rodgers. Broncos coach Sean Payton announced Tuesday that leading rusher J.K. Dobbins was suspended for one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

"There is one team announcement, I'm not going to comment afterwards: I'm suspending J.K. Dobbins for this weekend's game, conduct detrimental, that's all I'm going to say about it," Payton said. "Head coach's decision."

Dobbins' absence clears the way for fellow running back Jonah Coleman to have a bigger role. Coleman is coming off his most productive NFL game, rushing for 111 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries against the Raiders. He has 302 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season.

Nix sidestepped questions about the move.

"Well, obviously I have nothing to do with it," Nix said. "(We've just) got to keep finding our way to figure out how to win games."

On defense, T.J. Watt leads the Steelers with 7 1/2 sacks in 10 games. He also has a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen and Malcolm Roach share Denver's team lead with five sacks apiece. Bonitto also has two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The Steelers and Broncos last played one another on Sept. 15, 2024. Pittsburgh held on for a 13-6 win in a game that featured one touchdown and four field goals.

Justin Fields started at quarterback for Pittsburgh and passed for 117 yards and one touchdown. Nix completed 20 of 35 passes for 246 yards and two interceptions for the Broncos.

The Steelers listed wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf), linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (rest) as not participating in practice Wednesday. Safety DeShon Elliott (knee) and linebackers Nick Herbig (hip/ribs) and Cole Holcomb (heel) were limited participants.

Defensive end Sai'vion Jones (hamstring) was the lone nonparticipant in practice for Denver on Wednesday. Safety Taylor Rapp (quadriceps) was limited.