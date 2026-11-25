Archrivals trending in opposite directions will wrap up their regular-season campaigns on Saturday in Lexington, Ky., when Kentucky welcomes No. 19 Louisville.

The host Wildcats (7-4) have lost three straight and fell out of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, dropping from 16th after a 28-14 loss at Missouri. Coach Will Stein's team outgained the Tigers 446-391 but scored on just three of seven trips into the red zone, and two of those scores were field goals.

During its three-game losing streak, Kentucky has been in the red zone 11 times and scored only three touchdowns.

Stein noted there have been problems on defense as well. The secondary allowed 11 passing plays of at least 20 yards in those games.

"It's my job to get these guys to understand that our process and how we prepare and how we execute on Saturdays and our standard to which we play is the separator," said Stein, who played quarterback at Louisville but grew up a Kentucky fan as his father played there. "It's not what people say about you. It's not what the rankings show. It's truly our standard of play, and our performance has not matched that standard over the last three games."

The Wildcats are also battling health issues. CJ Baxter, the team's leading rusher with 610 yards and eight touchdowns on 113 carries, missed the second half of the Missouri game. Starting right tackle Malachi Wood also did not play after halftime. Both players were seen on the sideline with crutches. Baxter had a boot on his right foot. Wood had one on his left.

Kenny Minchey, who transferred from Notre Dame, has thrown for 2,448 yards with 15 touchdowns to four interceptions this season. Three of the picks have come in the last three games.

The Cardinals (8-3) have reeled off six straight wins and boast one of the nation's top offenses. Coach Jeff Brohm's team ranks eighth nationally, averaging 38.6 points a game, and 12th in total offense with 462.8 yards per game.

They also have 71 running and passing plays of 20 or more yards, which ranks fifth in the country.

Lincoln Kienholz has thrown for 2,739 yards and run for 392 in his first season as a starting quarterback. The former Ohio State QB has accounted for 31 touchdowns (20 passing, 11 rushing) to lead the Atlantic Coast Conference. He threw a career-high five TD passes in the Cardinals' 42-10 win over Pitt on Saturday.

Louisville has also seen its defense improve, a development that has helped fuel the team's longest in-season winning streak since the Cardinals won Brohm's first six games as coach in 2023. The Cardinals held the Panthers to 150 yards total.

It was Louisville's best defensive performance since holding Kentucky to 140 in last season's 41-0 win. The Cardinals also registered three sacks. They are tied for 12th nationally with 32 through 11 games. Defensive lineman Clev Lubin is tied for the ACC

lead with nine sacks. He registered at least a half-sack in eight of his last nine games.

Brohm, who is known for his offensive acumen, began working with the defensive coaches midway through the season. He credited the improved production to a reduction in penalties and improved play across all levels.

"We identify our problems," the coach said. "We work hard to correct them, and we hope to continue to do that this week. It's going to take our guys knowing how important this game is, and how hungry you have to be, in order to win."