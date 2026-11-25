With No. 21 Ohio State facing astronomical odds to qualify for the College Football Playoff and Michigan simply dreaming of a winning season, resale ticket prices have plummeted for The Game on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Before the Buckeyes lost last Saturday at Nebraska, the get-in price for the 122nd meeting between Ohio State (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) and Michigan (6-5, 3-5) was holding steady at $300.

Once Nebraska completed its 31-28 upset that left Ohio State with less than a 1% chance to earn a spot in next week's Big Ten championship game - the Buckeyes' only path to their third straight CFP berth -- ticket prices started falling and have yet to plateau.

According to TicketData.com, the get-in price fell to $212 by Saturday night and dwindled to $180 by early Wednesday night. To put that into perspective, the final get-in price was $278 for the 2024 game between the Wolverines and Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium -- when Ohio State ranked No. 2 in the nation.