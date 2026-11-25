More than a month after physically thumping Alabama during a 26-10 home win, Tennessee finally reaped the benefits Tuesday night from the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Inexplicably ranked below the Crimson Tide despite owning the same record, the Volunteers went from ninth to fifth after last week's 27-13 victory over LSU. Alabama fell three spots following its 47-0 shutout of FCS Chattanooga.

Tennessee attempts to finish its regular season with a four-game winning streak Saturday night when it travels to Nashville to meet in-state rival Vanderbilt.

At 9-2 overall and 6-2 in the Southeastern Conference, the Volunteers can not only earn a third 10-win season under coach Josh Heupel, but also give themselves a chance to reach the conference title game.

And even if they don't get to the SEC title tilt, Tennessee could still get as high as the top four and earn a first-round bye in the CFP. At worst, a win against the Commodores gets it a first-round game in Neyland Stadium, where the crowd has been impossibly loud during one-sided wins over Alabama, Kentucky and LSU.

"There's a lot of outside noise at this point of the year but that's the way you want it," Heupel said. "It means you've done the right things throughout the course of the year. Our job is to win on Saturday and that's it."

Heupel is a former quarterback who won a national title for Bob Stoops at Oklahoma, but he hasn't been afraid to saddle up his defense this year. With Jim Knowles calling the defense, the Volunteers have allowed just 26 combined points in the last three games.

"He really knows what he wants out of the defense and the calls," defensive line coach Rodney Garner said. "I think he does a really good job of putting guys in positions to make plays."

The next test for Knowles and his defense is a Vanderbilt attack that's shown signs of life late this season. The Commodores are coming off a 34-27 loss at Florida that ended their hopes of making a bowl game.

But even though they're 4-7 overall and 1-7 in the SEC, they would like nothing more than to end their season on a positive note while perhaps playing spoiler for Tennessee's playoff hopes.

"You're always taught, hate the orange," senior linebacker Nick Rinaldi said. "It's a true rivalry and the energy that people bring to the game is real and intense. Knowing where the line is and not going over but feeling the energy ... it's intense out there."

How intense it becomes could depend on if freshman quarterback Jared Curtis can continue his progression. Last week, Curtis threw for 200 yards and two second-quarter touchdowns, including a 75-yard strike to Junior Sherrill that gave Vanderbilt a 24-17 halftime lead.

Curtis has thrown for 2,080 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. If he can get time from his line and handle the tricky schemes Knowles dials up, the Commodores have a chance to make this a four-quarter game.

Defensive lineman Issa Ouattara is looking forward to a postgame celebration like Vanderbilt enjoyed last year in Knoxville, where it whipped Tennessee 45-24.

"Being the villain and ruining someone else's season, that'll be fun," Ouattara said.