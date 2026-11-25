Free agent wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is signing with the Washington Commanders practice squad.

Head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday a workout with Aiyuk "went well."

"He's excited to be here and we're excited to have him here," Quinn said.

Aiyuk, 28, apparently liked what he saw when he visited the team on Wednesday. He will see a familiar face in quarterback Jayden Daniels, with the two on friendly terms dating back to their days at Arizona State.

Aiyuk cleared waivers to became an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday after the San Francisco 49ers released him.

"One of the things that I don't think anyone can dispute is his work ethic," Washington general manager Adam Peters said on 106.7 The Fan earlier Wednesday. "That's how he became an All-Pro-type player."

Aiyuk has not played since tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 20, 2024. Rosenhaus said in early November that Aiyuk is healthy and ready to resume his career.

Aiyuk was removed from the 49ers' reserve/left squad list on Nov. 9 after meeting with team officials and requesting reinstatement. San Francisco had placed him on the list in December 2025 after he stopped reporting to the team while rehabilitating his knee.

"I can't speak on all what happened between him and the 49ers," Peters said. "What I do remember is he's a very motivated player."

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million extension before the 2024 season. San Francisco previously voided $27 million in guaranteed money in Aiyuk's contract for 2026 after he failed to participate in team activities while he was rehabilitating.

With the move coming after June 1, the dead money left on his deal will be split into $12.35 million for 2026 and $19.29 million in 2027, and San Francisco will get a cap credit of almost $5 million in March.

Aiyuk caught 25 passes for 374 yards in seven games in 2024 after earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2023 with 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 75 catches.

"He was a true No. 1 receiver at the time. He's a guy who's a tough cover, he's great after the catch. There's a lot of great things about him on the field," Peters said. "It wasn't just that he was the most gifted guy; he's self-made too. There's a lot of positives."

Aiyuk has 294 receptions for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns in 69 career games (67 starts). San Francisco selected him with the 25th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.