Wyoming head coach Jay Sawvel will serve a one-game suspension against visiting UConn on Saturday as part of the university's self-imposed penalty for NCAA violations regarding the contacting of players.

Wyoming self-reported the violations involving Sawvel contacting seven players and their representatives in December 2025 before the players entered the transfer portal the following month.

Defensive ends coach Brian Hendricks will serve as acting head coach for the Cowboys (7-4) in their regular-season finale against the Huskies (6-5) in Laramie, Wyo.

Sawvel, 55, is 14-21 during his three seasons as head coach at Wyoming. He would be allowed to return for the school's bowl game.