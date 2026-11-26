Consensus five-star defensive end recruit D.J. Jacobs decommitted from Ohio State on Thursday ahead of next week's early signing period, according to multiple reports.

Ranked No. 1 nationally in the 2027 class by 247Sports and No. 2 by ESPN, Jacobs committed to the Buckeyes on Dec. 29, 2025. His multiyear revenue-sharing agreement with Ohio State was worth more than $2 million annually, according to ESPN.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end from Roswell, Ga., is no longer expected to visit Ohio State for Saturday's rivalry game against Michigan.

Jacobs visited Tennessee for the Volunteers' Week 12 win over LSU and is also strongly considering Georgia and Miami, according to the report. All three programs have hosted Jacobs this fall.

Jacobs is the son of former Georgia defensive tackle David Jacobs, who played for the Bulldogs from 1999-2001.

D.J. Jacobs amassed nearly 300 tackles through his first three varsity seasons at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School, according to ESPN. He has also played on the school's basketball team.

247Sports.com director of scouting Andrew Ivins said in his scouting report that Jacobs "reminds us of" Green Bay Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Jacobs' brother, Dawson, is a four-star defensive line recruit in the 2028 cycle who was also expected to visit Ohio State this weekend.