Aaron Rodgers is officially an unrestricted free agent after the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player cleared waivers Thursday.

Rodgers, who will turn 43 on Dec. 2, was waived by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday, a day after he was benched in favor of Mason Rudolph and hours after he was highly critical of coach Mike McCarthy during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Since no team took on his contract, the Steelers are responsible for the roughly $8.6 million remaining on the one-year, $22 million contract. It is possible the Steelers could seek to reclaim part of that total by filing a grievance over Rodgers' public conduct detrimental to the team.

Rodgers previously announced that this would be the final season of his 22-year career. He is now free to sign with any team, and can do so for the veteran minimum. The Steelers would pay the rest of his remaining salary.

Rodgers told McAfee that McCarthy fell asleep in a quarterback meeting on Nov. 18 and missed meetings and a walkthrough later that week. Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II voiced his full support of McCarthy while criticizing Rodgers' actions Thursday.

"I take responsibility for ensuring the team and entire organization meets our standards," Rooney said in a statement. "I am disappointed in where this went with Aaron Rodgers, but I have 100% confidence in Mike McCarthy. And I have tremendous confidence in Mason Rudolph and the other players in our locker room."

In addition to claiming that McCarthy was "snoring" in a quarterback meeting, Rodgers told McAfee that during halftime of Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that the coach broke a huddle of offensive players with "1, 2, 3 Packers."

Rodgers also asked McCarthy to give up play-calling duties or release him. He said he was informed of his benching during a phone call with tight end Pat Freiermuth and had still not heard from McCarthy. Will Howard will back up Rudolph.

"Decisions were made on what we believe is in the best interest of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Our main focus right now is preparing for tomorrow's game," Rooney said. "There is a lot of football left in this season and I know the focus of our players and coaches will be to prepare to play winning football each week."

Rodgers has one of the lowest completion percentages (60.9%) and one of the lowest passer ratings (86.6) of his career but has otherwise posted solid statistics this season with 2,241 passing yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions.

A 10-time Pro Bowl selection, Rodgers ranks fifth in league history in passing yards (68,515) and third in passing touchdowns with 543.