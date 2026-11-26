The oldest rivalry trophy in college football is up for grabs when No. 16 Arizona hosts Arizona State for the Territorial Cup on Saturday night in Tucson, Ariz.

It's the 100th meeting between the bitter in-state rivals, with Arizona holding a 52-46-1 edge after a home win last season.

The Wildcats (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) are coming off an overtime win at Kansas State, rallying from an 11-point deficit in the final six minutes of regulation. Their last three games have been decided by a combined nine points, including a 1-point loss to No. 2 Utah one week prior.

"The Cardiac Cats, I mean, that sounds appropriate because it's felt that way the last three weeks," Arizona coach Brent Brennan said.

Arizona State (6-5, 4-4) also played extra time in its last game, losing 30-27 at home to Oklahoma State. This marks the first time in series history both teams enter off overtime games.

The Sun Devils have skewed young as the season has gone on, now starting freshmen at quarterback (Jake Fette) and running back (Cardae Mack). Mack has rushed for 780 yards and seven touchdowns while Fette has started the last four games with five TD passes and only one interception.

"I think they found something with their young quarterback," Brennan said.

Arizona is more experienced in both areas, particularly under center, where Noah Fifita is set to make his 45th consecutive start. He's the active FBS leader in passing yards (12,656) and TDs (99) and is second nationally this season with 3,473 yards.

"I've only played him since I've been the head coach, and I'm tired of it," ASU coach Kenny Dillingham said of Fifita. "I feel like there should be a limit to how many times you can play in a rivalry game, and he's reached it."

Arizona's defense has been susceptible to big plays of late, with three of the last four opponents rushing for at least 200 yards. That could make for a big game for Mack, who has four 100-yard games, while Big 12 receiving leader Reed Harris (1,159 yards, 11 TDs) will also be a big part of the Sun Devils' attack.

The Wildcats have a 1-2 punch at receiver in sophomores Isaiah Mizell and Giovanni Richardson, who have combined for 104 catches, 1,620 yards and 12 TDs. ASU has allowed four players to gain at least 100 receiving yards this season.

Defensively, ASU's Jalen Thompson is third in the Big 12 in sacks with eight, while Arizona is third as a team with 32. The Wildcats' defensive coordinator, Danny Gonzales, held the same position at ASU in 2018-19.

"Guys are gonna blitz, and they're gonna blitz all over," Dillingham said. "He wants to impact the quarterback, get him out of rhythm. They make their scout team quarterback live. But that's the identity of their defense."