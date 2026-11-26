Kirk Cousins is ready to reunite with Minnesota Vikings fans who cheered him on for years.

The 38-year-old quarterback will return to Minnesota's home field for the first time since departing the team when he and the Vikings (7-3) face the Atlanta Falcons (3-7) on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. Cousins called Minnesota home from 2018-23 before departing via free agency for stints with Atlanta and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, Cousins prepares to face the same Falcons team that he played for in 2024 and 2025.

Forgive Cousins if he seems a little amped up on the sidelines or in the huddle. He rejoined a Vikings team hoping to make a playoff run, and his first two games have gone in opposite directions, as the team thumped the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago but was blown out by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in Mexico City.

During the loss, Cousins frequently was harassed in the pocket. Cameras caught him shouting at veteran offensive lineman Brian O'Neill along the sidelines.

The competitive spirit will be there again this week, Cousins said.

"I don't know if Brian loved it in the moment, but I've just got to be myself," Cousins said. "And the other thing is going over afterwards and kind of winking at him and being like, 'Hey, I was a little too deep in the pocket, too.' I told him on the plane, 'Hey, I'm watching film and I'm getting too deep in the pocket.' So it goes both ways."

O'Neill is not worried and is happy to go to battle for his quarterback again this weekend.

"Me and Kirk have the kind of relationship built up over the years," O'Neill said, "that he can say whatever he wants to me and I'm not going to be offended. I'd rather have him be direct and be clear with what he's feeling and what he expects from us than just being quiet and just sit there and keep playing with the way it had been going."

Minnesota's defense also will try to have a short memory after a subpar performance last week. It will face another tough challenge as All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson and the Falcons come to town.

Robinson has rushed for 951 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games, and he also has hauled in 35 passes for 256 yards and another touchdown. He needs 49 rushing yards to reach the 1,000-yard milestone for the third consecutive season.

As Atlanta looks to snap a three-game skid, Robinson said the situation is "do or die."

"(It's) not desperation, but definitely we're heightening our execution and practice and our awareness of what we need to do as a team," Robinson said. "Teams have overcome 3-7. So we want to be that same team, and we understand what's at stake.

"So we know we've got to come into every single game with a mindset of it's do or die and we have to be playing to our best ability so we can finish the season the right way."

The teams are familiar with one another, as they met during Week 2 of last season.

Atlanta pulled away for a 22-6 victory in Minneapolis. Robinson tallied 168 yards from scrimmage (143 rushing, 25 receiving) to lead the Falcons, and Justin Jefferson had three catches for 81 yards for the Vikings.

Five Vikings sat out practice Wednesday: wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb), left tackle Christian Darrisaw (shoulder), defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (ankle), cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (thigh) and safety Harrison Smith (thigh). Quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) and wide receivers Tai Felton (hip) and Myles Price (knee/groin) were limited at practice.

The Falcons also had five players who did not practice Wednesday, including left guard Matthew Bergeron (back), defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring), safety DeMarcco Hellams (foot) and wide receivers Zachariah Branch (hamstring) and Jahan Dotson (hamstring). Defensive end James Pearce Jr. (back) was limited.