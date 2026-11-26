Caleb Williams found Rome Odunze for a six-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone with three seconds remaining as the visiting Chicago Bears rallied for a 39-35 victory against the Detroit Lions on Thursday in an NFC North thriller.

Division-leading Chicago (9-2) erased a 35-24 deficit with 8:20 remaining to snap Detroit's six-game winning streak.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 205 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including a 70-yard score to give Detroit an 11-point lead with just over eight minutes left, and Jared Goff passed for 313 yards and a score. Still, Detroit was unable to hold on in a Thanksgiving thriller.

Williams and Odunze (six receptions, 97 yards) connected for a pair of touchdowns over the final 7:20 to lift the Bears to their sixth straight victory. Detroit fell to 8-3.

The Bears pulled within 26-24 with 3:09 left in the third quarter after scoring touchdowns on their first two drives of the second half. D'Andre Swift, who had 162 scrimmage yards, scored on a 30-yard run with 3:09 to go in the quarter.

The Lions answered with the next 10 points.

Detroit scored nine points over the final 73 seconds of the second quarter to go ahead 19-10.

With the Bears in possession deep in their own territory and the game tied at 10, Williams fumbled the ball in the end zone. Offensive lineman Darnell Wright smacked the ball out of the end zone on a play that was ruled an illegal bat.

Detroit elected to decline the penalty, however, and accept a safety. The Lions retained possession moments later and needed just 1:07 to drive for a touchdown, as Goff connected with Sam LaPorta for an 11-yard scoring pass with six seconds before halftime.

Jake Bates kicked a 24-yard field goal on the opening drive to put the hosts ahead 3-0. The Lions extended the lead to 10-0 as Gibbs ran in from a yard out to cap a 13-play, 90-yard drive with 12:51 remaining in the second quarter.

After a fumble and punt on their first two possessions, the Bears got on the scoreboard with a 40-yard Cairo Santos field goal with 10:52 to go before halftime. The Lions punted on the ensuing possession, setting Chicago up for a 1-yard Kyle Monangai run at the 4:07 mark.

The Bears lost tight end Colston Loveland to a knee injury in the second quarter.

Chicago improved to 1-2 in division play while the Lions fell to 2-1.

Williams finished 30-for-44 for 245 yards with two touchdowns while Goff was 25-of-36 for 313 yards and a score. Chicago safety Dillon Thieneman had an interception off a deflection to set up a fourth-quarter score.