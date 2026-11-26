Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland suffered a knee injury in the first half and was ruled out of Thursday's game at Detroit.

Loveland was hurt early in the second quarter when Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez rolled into the back of Loveland's legs. Loveland was blocking on a running play in front of running back D'Andre Swift, and Rodriguez made the tackle while slamming into Loveland's lower body.

Loveland, who played at Michigan, was helped to the medical tent and left the sideline seated on the back of a motorized cart with a towel draped over his head.

He had one reception for 5 yards in the game.

The 22-year-old Loveland has 41 receptions for 397 yards and three touchdowns in 2026.