It has been almost two months since the Cincinnati Bengals have had to bounce back from a loss.

After a 22-17 defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 4, the Bengals went on a five-game winning streak during which they also had a bye.

Now Cincinnati (7-3) has to shake off a last-second 22-20 loss at Washington on Monday night as it prepares to host the New Orleans Saints (3-7) on Sunday afternoon.

"We had a great stretch there," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. "Then you get one (loss) and you remember what losing feels like and it stinks and you don't want to be a part of it anymore."

Cincinnati is still in first place in the AFC North, but the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are both lurking one game back.

"I think we're still in a great space," Taylor said. "And now there's a great opportunity in front of us to get back on the winning track. I think all our guys are focused on that."

Taylor said one of the keys to the Bengals regaining their form would be to run the football better than they did against the Commanders. They had just 14 carries for 31 yards (2.2 yards per attempt) and gained just one first down via the rush. They finished with just 312 total yards.

"We need more out of it," Taylor said of the run game. "That's not an indictment of the running backs. That's on everybody. As a play-caller, I've got to continue to give us more opportunities that are good opportunities, and we need to make the most of them when we get them."

Taylor is looking for better balance out of his offense, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL in passing (297.1 yards per game) and No. 30 in rushing (79.4).

The Saints' rush defense has improved in the three games since the team's bye week. New Orleans is allowing 131.4 rushing yards per game (28th in the NFL) and 4.4 yards per rush (21st) for the season, but in the past three games, those figures are down to 112.7 and 3.4, respectively.

"I think there's definitely been some progress made there," coach Kellen Moore said.

New Orleans is also looking for improvement from its run game, which ranks only two spots higher than Cincinnati at 93.1 yards per contest.

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough leads the team with just 221 rushing yards, but running back Travis Etienne Jr., who missed five games due to a hamstring injury, is up to 218 after he had season highs of 14 rushes, 76 yards and 5.4 yards per rush last week. His 46-yard run in a 21-13 loss at Chicago last week was the team's longest of the season.

"You see the work that's being put in (on the run game) from a week-to-week basis," Shough said. "Having a guy like Trav back is huge because you have that big-play ability and it gives you a confidence boost."

It will be difficult for the Saints to make significant progress in their run game if they don't get healthier on the offensive line. Three starters -- center Erik McCoy (biceps), left guard David Edwards (hamstring) and right tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee) -- as well as Asim Richards (knee), who backs up Fuaga, were limited in practice Wednesday. All but Edwards missed the game against the Bears.

Tight end Juwan Johnson (hamstring/wrist) was the only Saints player to miss practice on Wednesday, and starting linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) was limited.

Only one Cincinnati player, starting right guard Dalton Risner (knees), missed the Wednesday walkthrough because of injury.