Blake Corum rushed for a career-high 184 yards and a touchdown to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a 26-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday in Inglewood, Calif.

Kyren Williams also ran for a touchdown and Brandon McManus added four field goals as the Rams (7-4) won their fifth consecutive game.

Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 16 of 23 passes for 140 yards with one interception. Konata Mumpfield led the Rams' injury-riddled receiving corps with four catches for 69 yards.

Jordan Love connected on 17 of 29 passes for 198 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Packers (6-5), who lost their second straight as they remain in last place in the rugged NFC North.

Christian Watson caught four passes for 65 yards and a score for the Packers before he sustained a brutal helmet-first hit from the Rams' Kam Kinchens late in the first half.

Kinchens was ejected for the hit, and Watson was declared out with a concussion.

Los Angeles outgained Green Bay 373-244 in total yards and had a 23-11 advantage in first downs. The Rams also had a whopping edge in time of possession, 40:40-19:20.

The difference was the Rams' superior rushing attack, which produced 241 yards on 47 carries, while the Packers had just 55 yards on the ground on 14 attempts.

Corum rushed 32 times. Williams added 46 yards on 12 carries.

The Rams took the lead for good on the opening possession of the second half when they drove 64 yards. Corum capped the 14-play march with a 1-yard touchdown carry to put Los Angeles up 20-13.

The Rams increased their lead to 23-13 on a 40-yard field goal from McManus with 6:13 remaining in the fourth quarter. Corum set up the score with a 14-yard reception and a 35-yard run on consecutive plays.

The Packers never threatened to score in the second half. Two of their possessions ended with a punt and two others were halted by interceptions.

Jaylen McCollough had a pick for the Rams in the third quarter, and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. helped wrap up the win with an interception of a looping Love pass with 3:39 left.

The teams played to a 13-13 tie in the first half.

Los Angeles scored the game's first touchdown off a 79-yard drive capped by a 7-yard run from Williams that gave the Rams a 13-3 lead.

Love responded with consecutive completions of 21 and 39 yards to Watson and Matthew Golden, respectively, to ignite an 80-yard drive. On third-and-goal, Love found Watson for a 6-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-10.

Green Bay's Trey Smack booted his second field goal of the half, a 48-yarder, to make it 13-13 with 1:50 left.