The Carolina Panthers could take a significant step in their quest for a second straight NFC South title when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

It's the Buccaneers (3-7) who are clearly in the more desperate situation as they go for a season sweep of Carolina (5-5).

"The energy, the camaraderie that we have I think is the recipe for our success," Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield said. "Now it's just playing a full game as a full team."

The Panthers are aiming to extend their winning streak to three games after defeating New Orleans and Baltimore by a combined five points.

Even with a couple of victories moving them to .500, the Panthers insist they're focused on short-term, weekly goals.

"You're not gaining anything trying to look and play hypotheticals and trying to play what-ifs," Carolina quarterback Bryce Young said. "At the end of the day, all we can control is that we have one game on Monday this week."

For Tampa Bay, a sweep of the Panthers would prove valuable if the teams finished tied at the end of the season.

The Buccaneers bashed Carolina 43-13 on Oct. 25 in Charlotte. They've gone 1-2 with a bye week since then, losing the past two games with road setbacks in Chicago and Detroit.

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles isn't anticipating a replica of the first matchup with Carolina.

"It's going to be different," Bowles said. "Things got out of hand early, so you don't really get to see what they were trying to do to us or what we were trying to do to them on both sides of the ball. So, we know it will be a big challenge for us."

The Panthers were so ineffective against Tampa Bay in the first meeting that it's difficult to know where to start in terms of making repairs for the rematch.

"Let's also give them credit for the rushes and for the design and some of the things that they did," Carolina coach Dave Canales said. "So we've taken those lessons in. We're growing as a unit with the style of how we're protecting and when we're choosing to take those opportunities."

Tampa Bay beat the Panthers with Mayfield completing only seven passes as he was returning from a thumb injury. He has thrown more than 30 passes in the team's two recent losses.

Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has stood out, averaging 89.3 yards per game on the ground.

Tampa Bay has won both of its matchups with NFC South teams this year, though it has yet to meet the New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers have gone 1-4 at home and haven't played a home game since shutting out Atlanta on Nov. 1.

Tampa Bay's banged-up secondary could be under a microscope after cornerback Jacob Parrish (back), who has a league-high 14 passes defended, and his backup Benjamin Morrison (hamstring, back) didn't finish last week's game because of injuries. Parrish was limited on Thursday's estimated injury report and Morrison was a DNP alongside safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle).

Defensive lineman Elijah Simmons (concussion) and linebacker Josiah Trotter (oblique) were also limited.

Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who has been the team's leading receiver in four games, has been hobbled by foot soreness and as of Thursday hadn't practiced this week. Still, he told reporters he's expecting to be available Monday night.

Carolina also listed tight end Mitchell Evans (Achilles) and linebackers Patrick Jones (ankle), Jackson Kuwatch (illness) and Bobby Okereke (foot) as non-participants on Thursday's estimated report. Young was a full participant while battling his own foot issue.

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark in three games this season for the Panthers. He'll be going against the NFL's second-best rushing defense, with the Buccaneers allowing 82.1 yards per game on the ground.

Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown said it's time to show that the team can rise to another level.

"Got a lot of division games left," Brown said. "So this is the time that if we want to pick it up, it's got to be now."