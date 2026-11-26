The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are squeezing both of their annual matchups into a three-week window.

After the Jaguars won 40-23 in Nashville on Nov. 15, Tennessee now heads to Jacksonville on Sunday seeking a series split while the Jaguars pursue their sixth straight win in the series.

"It's interesting, I guess you could say. I can't say it's good or bad or hard or easy. It's just interesting," Jacksonville coach Liam Coen said of playing the same team twice in three weeks. "There's probably a familiarity piece that exists that I think can be helpful."

The week between matchups didn't go particularly well for either team. The Jaguars (7-3) saw their three-game win streak end with a 23-18 road loss against the New York Giants, while the Titans (1-9) gave up a season-high point total in a 51-30 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Tennessee has lost four straight.

That Dallas game was a new low in what has been a surprising midseason downturn for the Tennessee defense. Even amid the Titans' 1-6 start, the defense never gave up more than 27 points in any of their first seven games.

However, Tennessee surrendered 40-plus points in each of the past three games. The Titans rank last in the NFL in total defense (399.8 yards per game allowed) and 30th in scoring defense (29.0 points per game allowed).

"It's not one group's fault, it's not one unit's fault," Titans coach Robert Saleh said. "It's not a coach's fault, it's not a player's fault. It's all of our faults. And collectively, we've got to find a way to communicate better. We've got to execute better. We've got to tackle better."

The defense's downfall has coincided with Cam Ward's rise. After the Tennessee quarterback had four touchdown passes and five interceptions in the first seven games, he delivered his first three multiple-touchdown games of the season the last three weeks.

He also posted his three highest passing-yardage totals of the season in that span (304, 231 and 248 yards).

"I'm really pleased with the direction of Cam," Saleh said. "With every passing day, he's proving he's going to be the franchise's quarterback."

Meanwhile, the Jaguars, after beating each of their first three November opponents by 17-plus points, came out flat against the Giants. Jacksonville fell into a 20-6 halftime hole and was held scoreless in the third.

The Jaguars' comeback attempt, anchored by a pair of scores in the final seven minutes, came up just short.

Following the team's second loss in the past eight games, Coen was encouraged by the team's response.

"We had 56 guys work out (Tuesday during an optional day). It's pretty cool to see," he said. "You come off a tough loss, you don't play your best, and you get beat. I think it's a pretty easy message from the group and the whole message is, 'Guys, so much football left.'

"We didn't get the result we wanted. We got to continue to stick to the process but fine-tune and detail the process in terms of the preparation, the way that we go attack the week."

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 301 yards against the Giants but also had his first multiple-interception game of the season.

The New York loss also came with a blow, as leading rusher Bhayshul Tuten (642 yards, five touchdowns) twice exited with foot/ankle injuries. He was the only Jacksonville player sidelined due to an injury at practice Wednesday.

Tennessee was without three players at practice Wednesday: offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (knee), cornerback Cordale Flott (neck) and safety Terrell Burgess (knee).