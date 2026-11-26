Although working off a short week, the Washington Commanders will have a good opportunity to win their third straight game with the reeling Arizona Cardinals up next on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

The Commanders (4-5-1) played well on both offense and defense in a 22-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, with quarterback Jayden Daniels proving effective with both his arm and legs. The rush offense was a factor, too, and on defense, the Commanders limited one of the NFL's top teams and quarterbacks in Joe Burrow.

Daniels has a new weapon in impressive rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams, plus veteran Stefon Diggs, but the Commanders sought some help at the position this week in having former San Francisco 49ers standout Brandon Aiyuk in for visit. That visit went well, with Aiyuk reportedly being signed to the team's practice squad.

Daniels and Aiyuk were teammates in college at Arizona State.

Williams is one of the focal points of Washington's offense, getting an opportunity for a larger role due to a season-ending injury to Terry McLaurin. Williams had career highs with nine catches for 122 yards against the Bengals.

"The kid got open," Daniels said of Williams. "He got open. So, that's my job, to find an open person."

Daniels is Washington's leading rusher, but three running backs also are utilized in Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler. White is the main pass-catching option.

The Commanders have won four of the last five meetings against Arizona, and the Cardinals (3-8) are mired in an 11-game home losing streak.

Arizona has put up a combined 16 points during its three-game losing streak. The rebuilding Cardinals are on their fourth quarterback this season after Jacoby Brissett was traded and Gardner Minshew II was injured and subsequently lost for the season soon after taking over the starting job.

That opened the door for rookie Carson Beck, but he didn't play last week at Kansas City due to a back problem. So, journeyman Josh Johnson got the call.

Arizona fired defensive coordinator Nick Rallis this week, replacing him in the interim with assistant Teryl Austin. The Cardinals' defense is giving up 29.4 points per game, second worst in the league.

"It's obviously not been good enough collectively," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur told the Arizona Republic. "All phases. As a team. And so I'm in the business and it's my job to find solutions, and this is one that we're trying to find."

The Cardinals play five of their final six games of the regular season at home. But LaFleur seems resigned to evaluating what he has on the roster with an eye toward the future.

"We're not winning the Super Bowl this year," LaFleur said. "We're not going to the playoffs. We know that. But what a freaking opportunity to see what some of these guys can do and how they're gonna be a part of the solution moving forward."

Beck, safety Budda Baker (rest/elbow), linebacker Josh Sweat (rest/shoulder), center Hjalte Froholdt (rest) and guards Jon Gaines II (ankle) and Isaac Seumalo (rest) did not participate in practice Wednesday for Arizona. Linebackers Cody Simon (calf) and Mack Wilson (rest) were limited.

Diggs (personal) and cornerback Amik Robertson (ankle) did not participate in practice Wednesday for Washington, while wideout Treylon Burks (foot) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (rib) were limited.