Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean suffered a concussion while making a tackle on the opening drive and was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

DeJean left the game following a stop of Cowboys running back Javonte Williams.

A safety in the Eagles' base defense, DeJean closed to meet Williams on a short pass during a third-down completion from Dak Prescott. After making the stop, he remained on the turf before heading to the medical tent on Philadelphia's sideline.

DeJean, 23, entered Thursday with 56 tackles, including 31 solo stops, six passes defensed and one interception in 10 games this season.

Michael Carter II replaced DeJean in the Eagles' nickel package.