Jake Elliott kicked a 59-yard field goal with two seconds left and the Philadelphia Eagles rallied from down 21 to stun the Dallas Cowboys 39-38 on Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

Elliott's kick gave the Eagles their first lead of the game as they scored the final 15 points, capitalizing on Dallas' miscues. Philadelphia scored 22 points in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles (4-7), on the way to winning back-to-back games following a seven-game skid, took their final possession at their own 48-yard line without a timeout and 50 seconds to play after Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked for a 9-yard loss on fourth-and-1.

A third-down defensive pass interference by Markquese Bell helped the Eagles stay alive.

Joe Milton III threw for 331 yards with three touchdowns and an interception and DeVonta Smith hauled in 11 receptions for 200 yards and two TDs for Philadelphia.

Javonte Williams scored three first-half touchdowns, and Prescott threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, but the Cowboys didn't take advantage of Philadelphia's two failed two-point conversions in the fourth quarter.

CeeDee Lamb made seven catches for 134 yards and Williams racked up 101 rushing yards. Prescott threw for 291 yards on 19-for-28 passing, including a desperation pick on the final play.

The Cowboys (5-7) have allowed 46, 30 and 39 points in their past three games.

Brandon Aubrey's 59-yard field goal with 3:35 left in the third quarter pushed the Cowboys to a 31-10 lead.

With two touchdowns in a 90-second span, the Eagles rallied to within 31-24. Milton's 45-yard touchdown strike to Smith came in the waning seconds of the third quarter. Then Ty Robinson blocked a Dallas punt and Kenny Moore II returned it 3 yards for a touchdown.

The Cowboys responded with a seven-play drive that ended on Prescott's 14-yard scramble for a touchdown.

Special teams came through again for the Eagles when Britain Covey's 55-yard kickoff return helped set up Milton's 15-yard touchdown run. A two-point conversion pass failed, leaving the score 38-30.

The Eagles regained possession, but Cobie Durant intercepted Milton's third-down pass. Dallas didn't cash in because Aubrey missed a 40-yard field goal attempt.

Milton's 24-yard touchdown pass to Makai Lemon came with 2:10 left, but another two-point conversion pass was incomplete.

The Cowboys led 14-0 after one quarter thanks to a 1-yard scoring run by Williams and a 31-yard TD reception by KaVontae Turpin.

Elliott's 48-yard field goal put the Eagles on the board. Williams ran 12 yards for a Dallas touchdown before Milton's 50-yard TD bomb to Smith.

Dallas came away with the last points of the half, with Prescott hooking up with Williams for a 12-yard TD.

The Eagles were without running back Saquon Barkley in the second half. He left with a stinger in the second quarter and had been considered questionable to return.