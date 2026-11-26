The New York Jets are the only team the Miami Dolphins have beaten this season.

That's fresh on the minds of the Jets as they prepare for a rematch with their AFC East rivals on Sunday afternoon in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The loss to the Dolphins was the second in a five-game losing streak for the Jets (3-8).

"The one thing that sticks out in my mind is this team came down to our building and punched us in the mouth," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Wednesday. "It wasn't good. We look forward to going down there, starting this game off on the right foot."

New York's offense showed signs of life in a 27-24 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

Geno Smith threw three touchdown passes without an interception against Los Angeles. Breece Hall ran for 86 yards as he and Braelon Allen combined for 161 rushing yards.

It was Hall's best output since returning from a quad injury in Week 9. Edge rusher David Bailey sacked Justin Herbert twice last week and could be primed for another strong performance against Kyle McCord, who will make his third career start.

Joseph Ossai's return from injury has helped the Jets pass rush more effectively. They hope that can continue this week, although Ossai was listed as limited Wednesday with ankle and foot injuries.

The Dolphins (1-9) have lost four consecutive games since securing that 28-25 victory in East Rutherford, N.J.

Miami had not even held a lead in a game before beating the Jets. But the Dolphins' roster has had multiple changes since then.

McCord has replaced injured starting quarterback Malik Willis. And a young defense has leaned on even more inexperienced players after multiple starters, including veteran defensive tackle Zach Sieler, have sustained season-ending injuries.

Miami finds itself dealing with more injury woes this week as cornerback Julius Brents sat out of practice on Wednesday with shoulder and neck issues. Brents' absence could be a blow to Miami's secondary. Safety Zayne Anderson had an interception in Miami's 26-9 loss at Buffalo last week, as well as 12 tackles, a sack and three passes defensed. Rookie Chris Johnson recorded an interception in each of the prior two games, against Indianapolis and Detroit.

"It's always a blessing when you can go out and play and showcase your skills and your abilities," Anderson said Wednesday. "It was still a frustrating game, the fact we lost. I think as a defense and specifically as a DB unit, one of our goals was to stay focused on the play."

Miami punter Bradley Pinion's status is uncertain as he continues to deal with a right groin injury. The Dolphins signed Jack Browning to the active roster on Wednesday. Pinion did not practice Wednesday; neither did receiver Jared Wayne (quad). Safety Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder/groin), linebackers Jackson Woodard (hand) and Ronnie Harrison (hamstring), offensive tackle Austin Jackson (elbow/knee) and edge Rodney McGraw (shoulder) were also limited.

Receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle/groin) and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (ankle) did not practice Wednesday for the Jets. Receiver Isaiah Williams (ribs) and guard Dylan Parham (knee) were listed as limited.