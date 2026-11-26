Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood is planning to start Saturday's game against No. 21 Ohio State despite a limiting hamstring injury, according to multiple reports.

Underwood was listed as questionable on the Big Ten availability report days after head coach Kyle Whittingham named him the Wolverines' starter on Monday.

ESPN reported Underwood practiced Thursday and would be the starter for Michigan on Saturday.

Underwood threw a touchdown pass and two-point conversion completion in Michigan's triple-overtime win to knock off then-undefeated No. 4 UCLA last week.

Underwood started for Michigan as a freshman last season in a 27-9 loss to the Buckeyes.

After regaining the starting job from freshman Tommy Carr, Underwood completed 11 of 24 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown as the Wolverines (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) upended the Bruins (10-1, 7-1).

Following the game, Underwood said he had learned valuable lessons from his midseason benching.

"The way you can show how to be a man is facing adversity and how you take it on," he said. "That's been my main focus these past, what, four, three, five weeks, however long. But just facing adversity, and how can I recover from it?"

Entering the game at Ohio State (7-4, 5-3), Underwood has completed 54.5% of his passes for 1,077 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions in nine games this season.