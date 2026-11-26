After watching film, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz asserted that Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer is playing "his best ball of the year these last three games."

Three games is how long Jason Witten has served as interim offensive coordinator since the No. 17 Sooners relieved Ben Arbuckle of his duties.

"They've found their identity with coach Witten in their offensive coordinator adjustment," Drinkwitz said. "They've really done a good job establishing the run, using Mateer as a runner. And he's been very accurate as a passer, getting the ball to his playmakers."

In the final regular-season Southeastern Conference game for both teams Saturday, Oklahoma (7-4, 5-3 SEC) goes for its fourth straight victory and fifth in six games while facing No. 23 Missouri (7-4, 4-4) at Columbia, Mo.

A week ago, Oklahoma earned a 28-7 home victory over Texas A&M when the Sooners broke away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns. Mateer accounted for all four Oklahoma TDs on the day.

Mateer ran for a game-high 66 yards on 14 carries, in addition to going 23 of 34 for 269 yards through the air. Tight end Rocky Beers and wideout Isaiah Sategna have been the top receiving targets.

The Sooners generated 421 yards on offense and have averaged 357 yards the past three weeks after averaging 337 over the first eight weeks with Arbuckle calling plays.

"They utilize eye candy," Drinkwitz said. "It's very difficult to figure out how you're going to stop the run."

Missouri linebacker Nick Rodriguez said playing an offense with a versatile quarterback means staying disciplined with gap integrity without forgetting to play with physicality.

"You've got to be able to defend his legs and his arms," Rodriguez said of Mateer, who is third in rushing yards and seventh in passing among SEC quarterbacks.

As Rodriguez also noted: "They changed it a little bit with the new OC."

Missouri bounced back a week ago with a 28-14 home victory against then-No. 16 Kentucky, which fell out of the rankings this week.

Against the Wildcats, Austin Simmons had one of his best games, throwing for four touchdowns and completing 17 of 22 passes for 314 yards. Simmons made good use of his receiving corps: Donovan Olugbode caught a pair of touchdowns and finished with 105 yards, Naeshaun Montgomery caught a 41-yard TD, and Cayden Lee led with six receptions.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said Mizzou is a dangerous team on offense with Simmons. He has 25 touchdown passes to lead the SEC to go with four interceptions in 330 pass attempts.

"They've become one of the more explosive football teams with their ability to stretch you out and throw the ball down the field," Venables said.

Simmons called Venables a "defensive mastermind." The Sooners defense ranks 12th nationally in total yards per game (284.6), and seventh in passing yards per game (163.1).

"He prepares his defense like he's an offensive coordinator," Simmons said. "It's going to be a tough challenge."

Typically a proficient rushing offense, the Tigers have struggled on the ground recently. Jamal Roberts is second in the SEC and ninth nationally with 1,200 yards, but hasn't topped 67 yards the past three weeks. Tigers backs collectively rank eighth in the SEC.